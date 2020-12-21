Radio Company news South Africa

BizTakeouts: GreenCape

Evolution of Work

Smile 90.4FM has the top comedian on radio

21 Dec 2020
Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
One of the most well-known female comics in South Africa, and Smile 90.4FM's Drive co-host Angel Campey, has walked away with the coveted Top Comedian on Radio at The South African Comedy Awards.

The awards honours the best comedian in South Africa who has a regular slot on radio. Campey has been gracing the Smile 90.4FM airwaves since 2017 and brings a fresh experience to the station with her charm and witty sense of humour.

“To be the only woman nominated in this category amongst such big names is such an honour. I’m so incredibly lucky to have had radio through the lockdown, it’s been enough to just be allowed to have a voice at all, through this all. I couldn’t have been the way I am without Smile 90.4FM supporting me,” said Campey.

You can catch Angel Campey on the Smile Drive daily from 3pm–6pm.

Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
