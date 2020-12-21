Smile 90.4FM has the top comedian on radio

One of the most well-known female comics in South Africa, and Smile 90.4FM's Drive co-host Angel Campey, has walked away with the coveted Top Comedian on Radio at The South African Comedy Awards.

The awards honours the best comedian in South Africa who has a regular slot on radio. Campey has been gracing the Smile 90.4FM airwaves since 2017 and brings a fresh experience to the station with her charm and witty sense of humour.“To be the only woman nominated in this category amongst such big names is such an honour. I’m so incredibly lucky to have had radio through the lockdown, it’s been enough to just be allowed to have a voice at all, through this all. I couldn’t have been the way I am without Smile 90.4FM supporting me,” said Campey.You can catch Angel Campey on thedaily from 3pm–6pm.