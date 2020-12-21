Smile 90.4FM has the top comedian on radio

The awards honours the best comedian in South Africa who has a regular slot on radio. Campey has been gracing the Smile 90.4FM airwaves since 2017 and brings a fresh experience to the station with her charm and witty sense of humour.
“To be the only woman nominated in this category amongst such big names is such an honour. I’m so incredibly lucky to have had radio through the lockdown, it’s been enough to just be allowed to have a voice at all, through this all. I couldn’t have been the way I am without Smile 90.4FM supporting me,” said Campey.
You can catch Angel Campey on the Smile Drive
daily from 3pm–6pm.