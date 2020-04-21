Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Heart FM's Nick Feinberg named Sports Presenter of the Year at 2020 Radio Awards

Issued by: Heart FM
Heart FM is proud to announce Nick Feinberg's industry recognition at the 2020 Radio Awards - announced online this past Friday due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In light of the government's declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, the Radio Awards gala dinner - which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020 - was replaced with an online winners' announcement on Friday, 17 April.
With no less than two presenters nominated in the same category – Jeremy Harris and Nick Feinberg – bears testament to the fact that our presenters are not only professional, passionate and well-loved, but recognised by industry peers as some of the best in the business.

In addition to the abovementioned category nominations, Nick Feinberg’s show, Feinberg on Football, was also named a finalist in the Best Sports Show category, along with the station’s annual 16 Days for Youth initiative in the Community Project category, making it four nominations in total this year.

Nick Feinberg has been with Heart FM for over two decades where he has been the voice of sport across every daytime show on the station – garnering numerous awards along the way. This accolade is his most recent, following the title of the Electronic Sports Journalist of the Year (Western Cape), no less than three times.

Winner, Nick Feinberg, says: “Always a great feeling winning an award for what you love doing! Particularly satisfying as satire is rarely recognised in the field of sports journalism, something that Feinberg on Football brings to the beautiful game. This award is testament to working with so many amazing ‘radio people’ at Heart FM, who allow for creativity and individuality to flourish. Special thanks to Francois Nel (producer), Denver Apollus and Vernon Nel (programming).”

Organisers of the Radio Awards confirmed that this year saw a record number of entries (more than 2,000) received from a record number of stations (more than 160). The entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges.

On the nominations, managing director Renee Redelinghuys comments: “We are incredibly proud of these nominations. Our presenters are some of the most coveted in the industry. Their respective experience brings with them a deep understanding of our audience and the show content – which they are so passionate about.” On Feinberg’s award, she said: “We share in Nick’s excitement about the award and although we can’t personally be with him to congratulate him now, we are sure to celebrate with him virtually to say cheers!”

Redelinghuys concludes: “As the world is in lockdown radio is becoming an even more critical communication platform. Our status as Cape Town’s largest commercial radio station comes with great responsibility to help keep the public informed and entertained.”

Heart FM's press office

Heart FM Heart FM has long been a trusted radio station in the Western Cape. The station originally launched as P4 radio in July 1997 and at the time was considered one of the fastest growing radio stations in South Africa. Following a name change and expanded network coverage to the outlying areas of the province, Heart FM is the number one commercial radio station in the Western Cape*. The station is a trusted member of the community, a thought leader, all-round entertainer and in touch with the values the people of the Western Cape hold most dear. Heart FM enjoys a highly interactive an loyal relationship with its 755 000 strong fan base. *The latest BRC RAM Data depicts Heart FM as the number one radio station delivering the highest reach across all competitors and various target audiences in the Western Cape.
