Smile 90.4FM Live Inside and Win the Ride postponed due to Covid-19

Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
The Smile 90.4FM Live Inside and Win the Ride, in association with Bidvest McCarthy Parow, has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition launched on Saturday, 14 March at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World with five contestants living inside a Polo Vivo to see who could last the longest, and ultimately win the brand new car.

Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, we have made the decision to postpone the competition due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. At Smile 90.4FM, we believe the health of our listeners and entrants are our first priority. We would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding,” said Smile 90.4FM Managing Director, Lois O’Brien.

Smile 90.4FM's press office

Smile 90.4FM Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
Related

