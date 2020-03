Mix 93.8 FM appoints new programme manager

Mix 93.8 FM is proud to announce that Sanele 'Sanny' Mlotana, former traffic controller and music manager, now joins the station's management team as the newly-appointed programme manager. The station is proud to have the youngest female programme manager in the country.

Her journey began when she relocated to Johannesburg nine years ago to pursue a career in media and studied at Boston Media House, to later major in radio production, a medium that she is very passionate about. Her experience in the media industry remains growing as she now boasts an impressive eight years in the industry.Mlotana says:Kudzayi Tiribabi, station manager, says: