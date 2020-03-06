Mix 93.8 FM appoints new programme manager

Mix 93.8 FM is proud to announce that Sanele 'Sanny' Mlotana , former traffic controller and music manager, now joins the station's management team as the newly-appointed programme manager . The station is proud to have the youngest female programme manager in the country.

Sanele 'Sanny' Mlotana Her journey began when she relocated to Johannesburg nine years ago to pursue a career in media and studied at Boston Media House, to later major in radio production, a medium that she is very passionate about. Her experience in the media industry remains growing as she now boasts an impressive eight years in the industry.



Mlotana says: “I have always been a fan of this wonderful radio station, and I am extremely honoured to be appointed as the new programme manager, a position I do not take lightly. I cannot wait to work with the great broadcasters that we have here at Mix 93.8 FM. A team of individuals that have become family to me since coming here as a vibrant intern fresh out of varsity.”



Kudzayi Tiribabi, station manager, says: “There is no one more deserving of this position than Sanele Mlotana. Sanny has played an integral part in the success of Mix 93.8 FM; I have no doubt in my mind that she will excel in her new position.”



To stay up to date with the latest news and happenings in Johannesburg, tune into Mix 93.8 FM or visit the website to listen online:



Her journey began when she relocated to Johannesburg nine years ago to pursue a career in media and studied at Boston Media House, to later major in radio production, a medium that she is very passionate about. Her experience in the media industry remains growing as she now boasts an impressive eight years in the industry.Mlotana says:Kudzayi Tiribabi, station manager, says:To stay up to date with the latest news and happenings in Johannesburg, tune intoor visit the website to listen online: www.mixfm.co.za

Related

News