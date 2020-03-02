Cape Town's 'boy next door' takes us home with a happy heart

If you live in Cape Town and aren't familiar with his smooth voice, infectious laugh and generous heart, surely, you've been living under a ROC after all these years! The award-winning presenter Ryan O'Connor - or 'ROC' as he is affectionately known - has dominated the airwaves for 21 years on some of the Mother City's best-loved radio stations. His most recent career move sees him join Heart FM with an all-new Drive Show, weekdays 3-6pm.
Ryan O'Connor
O’Connor’s appointment forms part of the station’s ‘shake-up’ to the lineup with some exciting changes as from 1 March 2020.
O’Connor is excited about his move. He comments: “Magic happens when change occurs, and I can’t wait to bring something new to Heart FM.”
The Drive Show’s co-hosts will remain unchanged, with Jeremy Harris and Jo-Dee Butler reporting on sports updates and traffic news, respectively. However, its new host says he wants listeners to feel the show is familiar, yet different. He will no doubt bring with him his contagious sense of humour, vivid storytelling and heartfelt support to the close-knit community of Cape Town.
O'Connor takes over from the effervescent female host, Suga, who will now ‘own’ the mid-morning time slot from 9am–12pm – which promises to be an exciting backdrop to the workday with regular features and lifestyle content to keep the energy levels elevated. The latest in entertainment news, fashion crazes, gourmet trends and feel-good stories, as brought to you by this gorgeous radio veteran.
In other changes, JP Carelse will host the Wake-Up, from Monday to Friday between 4am and 6am. His energy and love for life, music and talk will get the morning started and keep listeners energised for the day ahead. The ever-popular Lunga Singama entertains listeners from 6pm–10pm, Monday to Thursday where he delivers on his musical promise of great hits and recaps hot topics of the day. Diggy Bongz ends off the day with his Late Night show from 10pm–1am.
Heart FM has long been a trusted radio station in the Western Cape. The station originally launched as P4 radio in July 1997 and at the time was considered one of the fastest growing radio stations in South Africa. Following a name change and expanded network coverage to the outlying areas of the province, Heart FM is the number one commercial radio station in the Western Cape*. The station is a trusted member of the community, a thought leader, all-round entertainer and in touch with the values the people of the Western Cape hold most dear. Heart FM enjoys a highly interactive an loyal relationship with its 755 000 strong fan base.
*The latest BRC RAM Data depicts Heart FM as the number one radio station delivering the highest reach across all competitors and various target audiences in the Western Cape.
