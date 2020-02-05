Classic 1027 a refreshing sound and a refreshed line-up

The professional consortium which successfully bid to take Classic 1027 FM out of business rescue at the end of 2019, has announced a refreshed presenter line-up commencing on Monday, 3 February.

With a view to attracting a larger, more diverse audience and maximising the station’s reach on FM and digital platforms and gaining market confidence, Classic 1027 FM is focusing on an easy listening approach, playing more of the World’s Most Beautiful Music.



Mike Mills returns to Classic 1027, where he will host the Breakfast show on weekday mornings. Mills is a veteran broadcaster who spent several years with the station, previously hosting both the Breakfast and Afternoon Drive shows. Mills is followed by accomplished musician and conductor, Kutlwano Masote hosting Classic Brunch between 09:00 and 12:00.



At 12:00, Carolyn Steyn takes over with Classic Lunch. Carolyn’s evening show, the wind-down has proved extremely popular and she will bring her style and passion to this new show. Shireen Hollier will then host the Classic Drive from 15:00 until 17:30 where she will hand over to Classic Business, presented by Michael Avery.



Avery will be followed in the evenings by renowned conductor, Richard Cock who will focus specifically on Classical Music in his show “The Full Works”. After Richard Cock, it’s time for overnight radio with Classic Nights, a selection of great music to keep the night owls company.



Weekends have also been given a shake-up. Peter Terry will present the breakfast show on both Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, he will be followed by Kutlwano Masote and on Sundays by Shireen Hollier. Deano Maduramuthu then takes over on both Saturdays and Sundays. He is followed by Carolyn Steyn’s Weekend Wind-Down on Saturdays and by Richard Cock’s People of Note on Sunday evenings.



The weekday line-up is as follows:



Monday to Thursday

06:00 – 09:00 Classic Breakfast with Mike Mills

09:00 – 12:00 Classic Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

12:00 – 15:00 Classic Lunch with Carolyn Steyn

15:00 – 17:30 Classic Drive with Shireen Hollier

17:30 – 19:00 Classic Business with Michael Avery

19:00 – 22:00 The Full Works with Richard Cock

22:00 – 06:00 Classic Nights



Friday

06:00 – 09:00 Classic Breakfast with Mike Mills

09:00 – 12:00 Classic Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

12:00 – 15:00 Classic Lunch with Carolyn Steyn

15:00 – 17:30 Classic Drive with Shireen Hollier

17:30 – 18:00 Classic Business with Michael Avery

18:00 – 21:00 The Full Works with Richard Cock



Weekday news shifts will see Deano Maduramuthu doing the morning News and Traffic from 06:00 to 12:00 and Anne Williams doing the afternoon News and Traffic between 12:30 and 18:00



Saturday

06:00 – 10:00 Classic Weekend Breakfast with Peter Terry

10:00 – 14:00 Classic Saturday Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

14:00 – 18:00 Classic Saturday Afternoon with Deano Maduramuthu

18:00 – 20:00 Classic Weekend Wind-down with Carolyn Steyn

20:00 – 06:00 Classic Nights



Sunday

06:00 – 10:00 Classic Weekend Breakfast with Peter Terry

10:00 – 14:00 Classic Sunday Brunch with Shireen Hollier

14:00 – 18:00 Classic Sunday Afternoon with Deano Maduramuthu

18:00 – 20:00 Classic People of Note with Richard Cock





Related

News