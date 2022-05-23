ACS welcomes Siyabonga Zwane, divisional head: Finance

ACS is pleased to announce the appointment of Siyabonga Zwane as its new divisional head of Finance.

Siyabonga Zwane joined Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS) as divisional head: Finance effective from 1 March 2022. Zwane has close to 20 years of experience within the information technology and finance sectors having worked for Accenture, ABSA, Avanade South Africa, Deloitte Consulting and most recently spent three years in Australia as finance operations manager for Avanade Australia.Zwane’s experience is a welcome addition to the ACS executive team as they, along with the aviation industry, begin a long recovery process post the Covid-19 pandemic.“Mr. Zwane’s calm and strategic decision-making along with his exceptional experience and knowledge of finance are exactly what we (ACS) require at this time. The post pandemic recovery starts now, and how ACS manoeuvres during this period will determine the future. We’re pleased to have Mr. Zwane join the executive team, he has already contributed significantly to the financial rigour of ACS, and I have no doubt he will continue to do so,” said Mr. Phahla, CEO.Zwane’s reputation has been built on creating a strong control environment, leading to the achievement of results and strategic command financial matters.“I bring a wealth of finance-related experience that will positively impact ACS and the executive team. I see the next few years as a rapid growth period for the aviation industry and ACS, and we need to gear our financial acumen towards the future to fully embrace that growth and most importantly embark on a digital transformation journey. As finance professionals we need to assess how we leverage data to make business lean and agile, how to achieve flexibility and operational efficiencies, and produce relevant financial data to support business decision in a timely manner,” said Zwane .