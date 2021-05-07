Uber partners with Moove to empower drivers to become vehicle owners

Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
Partnership increases access to car ownership with flexible rental and drive-to-own options
After successful launches in Nigeria and Ghana, Uber has extended their partnership with Moove, sub-Saharan Africa’s first flexible car ownership company, giving Uber Go drivers access to compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices, at one of the most affordable rates in South Africa to date.
Uber's long-term partnership with Mastercard continues to grow with a new strategic initiative focusing on digital payments and advancing financial inclusions which will be facilitated by Mastercard across the Middle East and Africa (MEA)...
Uber rolled out Uber Go across South Africa, which is a more affordable option for price-sensitive consumers that makes use of smaller, fuel-efficient hatchback vehicles, to boost rider demand and unlock further earning opportunities for drivers.
Drivers on the Uber Go platform now have access to brand new Toyota Agyas from as low as R1,599 per week for Flexi Car Weekly Rental and R1,950 per week for Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance and free insurance.
Frans Hiemstra
“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are now more price sensitive than ever. We also need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience. We are excited to extend our partnership with Moove to make this a reality,” says Frans Hiemstra, general manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.
The multiple ownership methods are designed to suit drivers with diverse budgets and goals, allowing Uber Go drivers who were previously unable to afford or finance their own vehicle to become their own boss.
Moove’s country manager, Sinako Cetyiwe, said: “We have been working tirelessly with Uber to ensure the financial costing for drivers makes economic sense, that drivers are well aware of their financial commitments and feel empowered in their business and partnership with Moove. We are excited to support drivers in South Africa to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns.”
Uber Go carries the same door-to-door safety features as any other Uber option such as in-app emergency button, injury protection, 24/7 support, including driver background checks and screenings.
Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button - everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem - how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? With over 10 billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars. Uber is available in sixteen cities in sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Nairobi, Mombasa, Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Kampala, Accra, Kumasi and Dar es Salaam). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 600 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7 or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions, visit www.uber.com
About Moove
Moove was founded on the principle of creating shared value in Africa by providing solutions to socio-economic challenges whilst building a viable business. Moove seeks to solve three challenges: providing flexible employment by democratising car ownership; providing convenient and accessible car ownership; supporting social mobility by significantly improving the quality of cars available to riders on the Uber platform across Africa. Moove is currently available in three cities in sub-Saharan Africa (Lagos, Accra and Johannesburg) Learn more at https://www.moove.africa/
