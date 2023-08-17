An automatic pool cover offers 4 fantastic advantages

Designer Pool Covers offers swimming pool covers with a range of advantages such as comfort and security.

For your house or resort, Designer Pool coverings offers a selection of completely automatic and manual pool coverings. These pool coverings have a number of advantages, including convenience and security.

• Purchase a designer pool cover in Durban, Johannesburg, or Cape Town.

The four reasons why you should purchase a pool cover are described below.

1. Practicality

The use of automatic pool covers is simple. You don't have to drag the cover across yourself because they can be extended or retracted with the touch of a button or key. These covers move along the pool's sides on tracks that are either raised above the pool deck or recessed just below the edge.

The pool cover is then attached to a motorised roller at one end, which rolls it up or extends it automatically. Once rolled up, the cover is either tucked away in a wet hole below the water's surface or shown above ground in a chic bench that perfectly matches your swimming pool's surroundings.

Hydraulic automation with V5 manual vinyl cover

2. A crystal-clear blue pool

Your swimming pool's cover helps keep it clean and considerably minimises the amount of water upkeep required. Your pool is shielded from algae growth, which is frequently brought on by sun rays, and you don't have to bother about continuously removing leaves and other trash.

Since too much dirt can change the pH of the water, a cover also makes pH balance easier to maintain.

3. Safety

Safety around the pool is an important factor to take into account when purchasing a pool cover, especially for families and individuals with pets. For your complete peace of mind, Designer Pool coverings offers a range of coverings with safety features.

The PoolLock hydraulic vinyl cover, which can support up to 250kg per square meter, enough for adults to walk on, is the safest option. This gets rid of the need for ugly fencing and greatly improves the beauty of your pool area.

4. Savings

Long-term savings advantages of pool covers include a variety of them. They cut down on evaporation, which lowers your water bill. They decrease the amount of filtration necessary to keep your pool clean, which also lowers your electricity bill.

The temperature of your swimming pool can be raised by up to 10 degrees Celsius with the help of thermal blankets from Designer Pool Covers, which are another benefit of pool covers for keeping your pool warm. This enhances pool enjoyment while reducing heating costs, which is important considering South Africa's high electricity prices.

Designer Pool Covers

Variety of long-lasting, custom covers are available from Designer Pool Covers, and they can be made to fit any pool. The ideal time to add a cover is when your pool is being designed and built, but Designer Pool Covers can also create covers specifically to fit any existing pools.

Customers of Designer Pool Covers include homeowners, builders, designers, architects, engineers, hotels, and resorts. The company offers a variety of hues and textures.

Get your Designer Pool Cover in Cape Town, Johannesburg, or Durban.



