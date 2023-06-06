Designer Pool Covers can benefit you

Are you trying to find a constant source of happiness? You might concur that the ideal choice for such source is a cool swimming pool. Its sparkling water may brighten your life, enhance your health, and help you unwind after a long day.

Beyond its advantages, a swimming pool needs ongoing maintenance to retain its aesthetic appeal, functionality, and durability. Therefore, Designer Pool Covers provides this blog post that focuses on how upgrading your outdoor living environment by purchasing high-quality swimming pool covers can benefit you.

One of the top pool cover manufacturers in South Africa is Designer Pool Covers. Since we have been in this business for ten years, it is safe to state that we have South Africa's happiest customers. You may learn about the many advantages of our pool covers in this blog post, as well as some creative ways to decorate your outdoor retreat with them.

Designer pool cover types

For people in South Africa, Designer Pool Covers offers a variety of pool cover choices, including the following:

Automatic slatted covers for PoolDeck

Our PoolDeck Slatted Automatic Covers are available in a variety of sizes to fit your pool and feature a sleek, contemporary style. Additionally, it spreads out on the pool surface in a streamlined manner and is quite eye-catching.

Additionally, you may customise its slats with different materials, including PVC, and manage these covers with a smartphone or remote control for a convenient experience.

Child and pet safety cover

A specialised pool safety cover with a distinctive locking system and supporting aluminium battens is available from Designer Pool Covers. Additionally, it is constructed from high-quality and long-lasting materials, and you can customise it to your tastes.

This pool cover keeps your pool free of dirt and debris while also ensuring pool safety. Overall, this Designer Pool Cover is a great option if you have kids and pets at home because of its tough construction, high quality, and safety features.

Safety covers in vinyl, automatic

Heavy-duty vinyl makes up our automatic vinyl pool safety cover, which also includes several locking mechanisms. It is simple to install and strong enough to support an adult's weight, providing seamless safety for your children and pets.

The Designer Pool Covers allow you to customise this cover even though it suits the majority of pools. Additionally, this cover is incredibly cost-effective, conserves precious natural resources, and protects your swimming pool from a variety of hazards.

Pool covers with thermal blankets

Our primary goal is to make safe, resource-conserving pool coverings. An illustration of this concept is our line of thermal blankets. The pool heat is retained by these coverings' incredibly dense insulation, which also lowers water evaporation and conserves electricity.

Additionally, the Designer Pool Covers' Thermal Blankets are manufactured using high-quality fabrics, guaranteeing you the durability and return on investment (ROI) of your pool cover.

Easy Glide pool covers with PoolLock V5M

It is a manual pool cover that opens with a surprise automatic mechanism. The best aspect is that you may contact Designer Pool Covers in Durban, South Africa, at any moment to upgrade it.

In addition, there are other advantages to this safety cover, including pet and child protection, pool cleanliness, a practical hydraulic system, and special safety features. Overall, it is a great purchase for anyone looking for a straightforward pool cover with extra safety measures.

Why designer pool covers are beneficial

Designer Pool Covers have numerous advantages for maintaining and safeguarding swimming pools.To learn more about those advantages of pool covers, click here. However, the following are a few attractive and practical advantages of the designer pool covers:

Benefits of aesthetics

Pool covers designed by others:

Enhance the pool area's overall appearance and atmosphere.



Give the pool a modern, streamlined design.



Prevent debris and bad weather from getting on the pool finish.



Can be personalised to complement the appearance of the outside space.

Functional advantages

Pool covers designed by others:

Prevent injuries and accidents.



Reduce chemical loss and water evaporation.



Keep the pool tidy.



Reduce your reliance on maintenance services.



Will save you money over time.



Extend the life of the pool equipment.

Guidelines for caring for your Designer Pool Cover

Similar to other pool covers, designer pool coverings also require regular care and upkeep. Here are some pointers for doing it:

Cleaning

Regularly remove collected water, dirt, and debris from your pool cover. You can improve the appearance and durability of your pool cover by creating a good cleaning programme, which will ultimately save you money and effort.

Regularly remove collected water, dirt, and debris from your pool cover. You can improve the appearance and durability of your pool cover by creating a good cleaning programme, which will ultimately save you money and effort. Storage

When it's not being used, store your pool cover. You may avoid damage and mildew growth on the pool cover by properly keeping your pool cover. Additionally, pool cover storage offers protection from glaring sunlight and other environmental conditions, both of which eventually lengthen the life of your designer pool covers.

When it's not being used, store your pool cover. You may avoid damage and mildew growth on the pool cover by properly keeping your pool cover. Additionally, pool cover storage offers protection from glaring sunlight and other environmental conditions, both of which eventually lengthen the life of your designer pool covers. Examining and fixing Look for indications of potential damage, such as tears, rips, and holes on the cover's surface when inspecting your swimming pool safety cover on a regular basis. Cover the harmed areas as soon as you see them and hire specialists to restore your designer pool covers. Make a routine for checking the pool cover, and follow it at least twice a year.

Cost and return on investment of designer pool covers

If you want to upgrade the appearance and usability of your swimming pool, the Designer Pool Covers are a great investment. Although these covers may seem pricey in comparison to more basic pool covers, they can offer you a decent return on investment over the long term. The following justifies this assertion:

Designer pool covers can be made to fit the size and shape of your pool and are aesthetically beautiful. Because they are compatible with your swimming pool, these coverings last longer and eventually pay for themselves.

High-quality materials and fabrics are used in the production of designer pool covers. It has the advantage of reducing the cost of repair and maintenance work over time, saving you money.

Last but not least, the premium construction and visual appeal of these swimming pool safety covers raise the value of your home as a whole. You can make more money if you sell the property than you did when you bought it.

FAQs

What material works best for a pool cover?

The appropriate fabric for a pool cover depends on a variety of elements, including climate, pool type, and individual tastes. However, vinyl and mesh are the two best materials for pool covers. They keep the pool clean, stop heat loss, are watertight, and offer great defence against the elements. The owner's tastes ultimately determine which fabric is the best for the pool cover.

Can a designer pool cover raise my property's value?

Yes, a designer pool cover has the ability to help raise the value of your home for the reasons listed below:

The beauty of your pool area are enhanced by a designer pool cover.



The pool cover enhances your property's selling characteristics and general maintenance effectiveness.



The luxury and sophistication that a designer pool cover exudes raises the perceived worth of your home.

What is the price of a pool cover in South Africa?

The price of a pool cover varies depending on a number of elements, including the type of cover, pool size, customisation, and so forth. A basic pool cover, however, can range in price from R4,000 to R10,000. Additionally, in South Africa, pool coverings with unique characteristics can cost between R30,000 and R50,000.

In conclusion

Last but not least, buying a designer pool cover, whether it's the Thermal blanket or the Pool Deck Slatted Automatic Cover, is a great way to enhance and protect your pool. These covers safeguard your kids and pets while keeping your pool free of trash.

Additionally, the designer pool cover provides a variety of pool covers, each ideal for a distinct use. For instance, an Automatic Vinyl Safety cover is used for both kid safety and beauty because to its durable construction. A Designer Pool Cover can ultimately improve your swimming pool experience and raise the value of your home. It is a wise investment.



