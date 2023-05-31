What is the lifespan of pool covers? How to care for them

A pool cover is crucial if you own a swimming pool in South Africa. They'll also assist in ensuring the security of pets and family members.

By keeping the water shielded and heated while the water is not in use, they will help lower the costs of heating, filling, and cleaning your pool.

All pool owners who have a pool that can contain water over 30cm in depth are required by the SABS (South African Bureau of Safety) to install solid safety coverings or a safety net. Your safety pool covers need to be installed by a trustworthy, licenced professional. To prevent unsupervised access to the pool area, you must additionally add a child-proof fence.

How can you ensure that you receive the best value for your money and get a durable pool cover that will still be functional after only one swimming season? The essential actions are as follows:

Make sure to select a pool cover that is robust, safe, and made of high-quality materials.



To ensure that your pool safety cover lasts as long as possible while staying safe and secure, keep it clean and maintained.

How durable are swimming pool covers?

The quality of the product you have selected will determine how long the swimming pool covers last. However, if you've picked a premium safety cover made of durable materials, you can anticipate it to last for five to 10 years.

How long pool coverings last might depend on a variety of factors, including:

Whether your winter or summer pool covers are exposed to inclement weather like high winds and downpours.



How frequently you open and close pool covers, both manual and automatic.



Whether or not the cover is frequently exposed to mud, grime, and debris.



The safety cover's level of sunlight exposure is variable.

All pool equipment will eventually deteriorate, regardless of how much money you spend on the most costly, premium safety covers constructed of the most durable materials. However, solid and robust pool coverings typically endure longer than the more affordable choices available.

This is why choosing the lowest choice out of the gate when choosing a new cover is frequently a mistake. A cover will not only need to be changed more frequently, but you can also discover that they don't hold heat or water levels as well.

Additionally, after you get a safety cover, you must take the time to maintain the components. In the long term, this will also enable you to save time and money.

Why is maintaining your pool cover important?

Numerous advantages that assist you keep your water clean and repair expenses low come with making sure that your pool cover is regularly maintained. These advantages consist of:

Maintain low water evaporation levels

Your pool's water levels will drop as a result of increased evaporation caused by prolonged exposure to the sun's heat. This increases costs since you have to replace the water, and if the water level drops below a certain point, you run the danger of harming the pumps. By shielding your pool from the sun, a solid pool cover with no tears or wear will help you reduce water evaporation.

Reduce the amount of dirt and leaves that enter your pool

You will be able to reduce the quantity of dirt and debris that enters the water if you keep the safety cover in good condition. This will not only result in cleaner swimming water, but it will also save you time by reducing how frequently you have to empty the leaf collector.

Spend less on cleaning products that contain chlorine and water

You can save money by using less chlorine and cleaning supplies if your swimming pool cover is made of sturdy, thick material and is free from tears. Chlorine can deteriorate when exposed to UV radiation, thus consumption levels will be reduced if the water is adequately covered with swimming pool covers. You might discover that you need to use more chlorine and water treatments than you normally would, incurring additional costs as a result, if a safety cover is worn through or leaves water patches exposed to the sun.

Secure safety covers aid in maintaining the warmth of your water

It is perfectly normal for the water temperature to have dropped in your pool the next morning after being exposed to the outdoors overnight. A neglected pool cover will let the chilly night air into the water, costing you more money to reheat the pool.

Lower upkeep costs for additional pool accessories

A sturdy summer or winter pool cover will preserve your pumps and filters, keep the water as clean as possible, and reduce the amount of bacteria and leaves that might harm equipment. When it comes to swimming and using the pool, all of this will save you time and money. Spend more time swimming and less time cleaning! With a safe and well-maintained pool cover, you can spend less time on time-consuming duties like filter cleaning and pool floor vacuuming. You, your loved ones, and your friends will have more time to enjoy yourselves and create priceless memories during the swimming season as a result.

How to take care of pool covers

You must keep the material clean and maintained if you want your swimming pool cover to last as long as possible while staying safe and secure. Here are some actions you should do to ensure the safety and protection of your pool water.

Avoid letting rainwater collect on the cover

When water collects on a safety cover, you should use a cover pump to remove it as quickly as feasible. Leaving water on the cover will put additional weight and strain on it, which may cause rips and other damage. Some sturdy safety covers will include design elements that prevent water from condensing in the middle of the fabric. So, to save time and aid in the prevention of damage, you might want to think about purchasing one of these.

Clean and eliminate debris as frequently as you can

Your sturdy safety cover will be tough and long-lasting, but cleaning off dirt and debris will help it last as long as possible. Using a pool broom or other cleaning tools, you can delicately remove dirt and leaves from covers.

Examine and verify the pool's equipment and footprints

Regularly inspecting safety covers will enable you to identify any issues early and fix them before they result in additional costs. Watch for minor rips and damage that has to be repaired before it gets worse. A hose should be used to gently rinse any dirt that has become lodged in the tracks of automated covers after checking them. This will make it easier to ensure that safety covers can open and close without any obstacles.

Every week, retract your pool cover

You must spend time removing safety covers once every week whether or not you utilise the pool that week. This will aid in preventing the accumulation of abrasive chemicals that might start to compromise the cover's integrity.

After adding cleaning agents, keep your swimming pool's cover open

Make sure to leave the cover off your pool for at least two hours after adding cleaning chemicals. This will stop gases from being trapped under the cover, compromising the pool's safety and maybe causing damage. You must keep a close eye on the area during this time and ensure that no unattended children or dogs are permitted close to the water.

Ensure that the safety cover housing is spotless and free of grime

Cleaning and maintaining your vinyl and solid covers is important, but you also need to take care to clean the spaces where the covers are stored when they are open. If you neglect to clean these locations, dirt and debris may move to pool water and safety covers, increasing cleaning and safety concerns.

How to check the fabric of swimming pool covers correctly

You must be aware of when covers require replacement or maintenance, whether you have a brand-new solar pool cover or an older safety net. Be sure to regularly inspect the fabric of the pool cover. Make sure to thoroughly fix any tears or damage if there are any visible traces of it. If they are already significant and difficult to repair, you might want to think about purchasing a new pool cover.

Examine for general wear and tear

Even the strongest coverings can lose their strength and longevity, as we have explained above, due to a variety of causes. The cloth can be harmed by strong pool chemicals, severe ultraviolet light, and harsh weather. Therefore, you should inspect a cover for any tears, cracks, or alterations that could reduce its usefulness and safety.

Examine the stitching

The majority of pool covers have webbing and stitching to keep the various parts together. Regularly inspect the stitching for deterioration and fraying, which can compromise the durability and security of covers.

Touch and test the fabric directly

Just giving something a close look is insufficient. To inspect the fabric's quality, directly touch the vinyl or solar pool cover. The substance ought to be flexible, durable, and supple. You might need to spend money on a new cover or change the fabric if safety covers feel brittle, stiff, or weak in some places.

Check for fabric bunching at the edges

If the webbing begins to gather around the opening tools and ropes, an existing or new cover may sustain damage. If not fixed, this could lead to rips and strains in the fabric's other stretched-over-the-water areas.

Ensure that a pool cover is free of obstructions

When not in use, make sure you take toys, any pool accessories, and towels from the cover. When you open or close the pool cover, leaving these things on or near an automated cover could result in harm.

When should your swimming pool cover be changed?

You don't necessarily need to purchase a new pool cover if you see tears or wear. Simple patching may be sufficient to address the issue before it becomes more serious if the harm is sufficiently minor. However, it might not be viable to continue protecting your pool with your current cover if you discover significant damage or a tear that is longer than six inches. Now is the time to consider purchasing a new pool cover, which will protect your loved ones and continue to cost less in the long run.

Where to find long-lasting safety pool covers that are durable in South Africa

Contact Designer Pool Covers right away for more details and guidance on choosing the best long-lasting safety covers to safeguard your pool. Our professionals will walk you through your best pool cover alternatives and give you a durable safety, vinyl, or automatic pool cover that will endure for many years.



