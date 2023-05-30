How to store and remove the pool safety covers

You can also have a look at our product line (Designer Pool Covers), which offers a high-end selection of swimming pool covers, before we continue. We have office branches in three more South African provinces in addition to Cape Town (Western Cape). We have been delivering outstanding pool cover services for 11 years and are deeply committed to doing so.
Removing the safety covers from swimming pools.
Each swimming pool safety cover has unique removal and storage requirements due to the materials used in its construction. You can remove the pool cover yourself by taking some of the following steps:
There might be certain items near the pool that could distract workers during the cover removal process, such as toys and rubbish. Prior to starting the cover removal process, make sure to remove them.
Use a pool cover pump to remove the accumulated water and debris from the pool cover's surface after you have cleaned the area around the pool. Use a pump that is compatible with your pool cover.
After removing and cleaning the area, gradually and gently remove each anchor that holds the pool cover to the water. These attachments could be hooks, buckles, or springs.
Start folding the pool cover after removing the attachments, then carefully remove it from the pool. The method of folding differs depending on the kind and quality of pool covers.
You must adhere to a few fundamental procedures for pool maintenance and storage after removing the cover. The following are those points:
Make care to clean and organise the storage space before storing the pool cover. Remove any sharp objects that can hurt your pool cover. You can store your pool cover with confidence after cleaning this region.
A pool cover endures significant wear and tear while safeguarding the swimming pool from harsh external conditions. Therefore, thoroughly clean the cover before starting the storage procedure; for instance, use a soft brush and an appropriate detergent to tidy it up. Before storing, drain the water and allow the item to air dry.
After washing the pool cover, look for any signs of damage by examining it from end to end. Before storing it, have it fixed if there is a deformation.
Start folding the pool cover if there isn't a damaged area on it or if you had it fixed. It should be folded extremely carefully to avoid any abrupt folds. Once it has been folded, roll it up and fasten it using straps and bungee cords. It can also be preserved in a pool cover bag or by covering it with plastic sheets and other textiles (nylon, vinyl, or mesh).
Pool coverings that are manual and automatic are extremely dissimilar. The manual covers need to be pulled across the pool by someone. On the other hand, an automatic swimming pool safety cover can be activated by pressing a button and does not require manual operation after initial setup.
Because of this, the removal and storage procedures for these covers are somewhat different. The following are their points of comparison:
In order to wrap up the conversation, we would suggest that a swimming pool cover should always be properly removed and stored. Additionally, since these pool covers are enormous and heavy and require a large crew, executing all the removal and storage activities by oneself does not seem like a good idea. You can, however, use professional assistance for this purpose, which will save you time, effort, and pool cover durability.
