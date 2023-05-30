How to store and remove the pool safety covers

You can also have a look at our product line (Designer Pool Covers), which offers a high-end selection of swimming pool covers, before we continue. We have office branches in three more South African provinces in addition to Cape Town (Western Cape). We have been delivering outstanding pool cover services for 11 years and are deeply committed to doing so.

Why must your pool cover be removed and stored?

Removing the safety covers from swimming pools.

Each swimming pool safety cover has unique removal and storage requirements due to the materials used in its construction. You can remove the pool cover yourself by taking some of the following steps:

Pool area cleaning There might be certain items near the pool that could distract workers during the cover removal process, such as toys and rubbish. Prior to starting the cover removal process, make sure to remove them. Get rid of too much water Use a pool cover pump to remove the accumulated water and debris from the pool cover's surface after you have cleaned the area around the pool. Use a pump that is compatible with your pool cover. Release the anchors and attachments After removing and cleaning the area, gradually and gently remove each anchor that holds the pool cover to the water. These attachments could be hooks, buckles, or springs. Remove and fold it Start folding the pool cover after removing the attachments, then carefully remove it from the pool. The method of folding differs depending on the kind and quality of pool covers.



Keeping pool safety covers in storage

You must adhere to a few fundamental procedures for pool maintenance and storage after removing the cover. The following are those points:

Clear the storage location Make care to clean and organise the storage space before storing the pool cover. Remove any sharp objects that can hurt your pool cover. You can store your pool cover with confidence after cleaning this region. Clean the cover A pool cover endures significant wear and tear while safeguarding the swimming pool from harsh external conditions. Therefore, thoroughly clean the cover before starting the storage procedure; for instance, use a soft brush and an appropriate detergent to tidy it up. Before storing, drain the water and allow the item to air dry. Examine the cover After washing the pool cover, look for any signs of damage by examining it from end to end. Before storing it, have it fixed if there is a deformation. Fold, roll, and secure Start folding the pool cover if there isn't a damaged area on it or if you had it fixed. It should be folded extremely carefully to avoid any abrupt folds. Once it has been folded, roll it up and fasten it using straps and bungee cords. It can also be preserved in a pool cover bag or by covering it with plastic sheets and other textiles (nylon, vinyl, or mesh).



Benefits of using experts to remove and store swimming pool safety covers

Manual versus automatic safety pool cover removal and storage

Pool coverings that are manual and automatic are extremely dissimilar. The manual covers need to be pulled across the pool by someone. On the other hand, an automatic swimming pool safety cover can be activated by pressing a button and does not require manual operation after initial setup.

Because of this, the removal and storage procedures for these covers are somewhat different. The following are their points of comparison:

Removing the pool cover

Attachments

Because you just need to press one button to remove the automatic pool covers off the pool, they are simple to take off. On the other hand, a manual pool cover features numerous fasteners, such as releasing springs and buckles, which could make it difficult to remove.

Accessories

The extra automation accessories on the automatic pool coverings can be harmed if you remove them carelessly. As a result, these covers may cost you more to maintain and replace than manual pool covers.

Services for professionals

Typically, manual pool coverings lack personalised accessories and safety elements. In contrast, automatic pool covers include them, which means that removing them will take more effort and professional assistance than it would with manual safety covers. Storage for pool covers

Size

Compared to automatic pool coverings, manual covers are often smaller and lighter. Additionally, manual covers are simpler to store than automated covers because they lack additional automation devices.

Materials and fashion

The material used to make manual pool covers is typically flexible and may be compressed into a small area for storage. The automatic swimming pool covers, on the other hand, feature a standard design that might not be adaptable with the available storage capacity.