Rabie Property Group unveils premier retirement oasis in Century City

Cape Town property development firm, Rabie Property Group, has announced that it will launch a retirement oasis in the Century City precinct. The retirement offering - Oasis Life Century City - is set to open next month.

Source: Supplied. A balcony view of a unit at Oasis Life Century City.

This experienced property developer, which has over four decades of successful developments under its belt, believes that Century City is the quintessential destination for such an offering.

According to John Chapman, director of the Rabie Property group, the unrivalled security, natural beauty and recreational opportunities are what position the 15-minute smart mini-city as the ideal place to retire.

Chapman says Oasis Life Century City has been designed to integrate seamlessly with Century City's natural beauty while offering a secure and enriching lifestyle. “This exciting new development is on the edge of Ratanga Park, a lush 16-hectare green space developed with an investment exceeding R100m.

The park, meticulously maintained by the Century City Property Owners Association (CCPOA), serves as a pristine green lung for both residents and the public. Throughout the precinct, residents benefit from cycle-friendly avenues and an expansive 8.5km canal network, providing leisure opportunities such as canoeing, kayaking, and scenic walking paths.

Further to this, the Century City precinct features a state-of-the-art security system, including 169 cameras, license-plate recognition, facial recognition, dedicated patrols, and a 24/7 manned Century City Service Operations Centre, providing residents with total peace of mind.

Beyond Century City's overarching security measures, residents can also select their own preferred security measures within their units, adding yet another layer of protection, given that security is one of the most important criteria for people looking to transition into retirement – especially in South Africa, says Chapman.

Rabie’s impressive property portfolio showcases ground-breaking projects that have transformed Cape Town's urban landscape, fostering vibrant communities where people live, work, play, shop, and now retire.

This success is rooted in its unique development approach, characterised by meticulous location selection that addresses genuine market needs.

Key features and lifestyle offerings

Chapman, who has been with the group for 35 years, and has been instrumental to the development of Century City for 20 years, explains why he has chosen to retire in the new Oasis Life development.

“Personally speaking - Oasis Life Century City provides everything I need, freedom from home maintenance to delightful dining options. I can lock-up-and go without ever being concerned about my apartment when I’m not home.

“Our core mission is to allow retirees to continue to enjoy life without worrying about the mundane but essential day-to-day hassles of maintaining a home. The environment at Oasis Life Century City will inspire people to embrace each day with enthusiasm, while not compromising on the quality of life and activities they have access to just because they are getting older,” says Chapman.

The Oasis Life Century City clubhouse will be the heart of the community and is set to feature a restaurant with an undercover outside patio or deck overlooking Ratanga Park. A lifestyle centre will be added to the estate in future phases.

A hospitality-based lifestyle

Under the leadership of Glyn Taylor, chief executive officer of Oasis Life, who has 30 years of hospitality experience - Oasis Life Century City promises a hospitality-based lifestyle. Additionally, a vibrant range of activities will be held at the clubhouse to ensure that residents stay mentally and physically enriched, such as art classes, pottery, and investment talks.

“Our greatest asset is the sense of community we foster within our estates. From design and culinary offerings to encouraging resident connections, we ensure our estates and communities operate hand in hand,” states Taylor.

The proposed healthcare model for Oasis Life Century City is based on four services which will be available to prospective residents from day one of occupation. The combination of a medical emergency-response service, primary healthcare and home-based care cover the majority of needs that a resident will have during their lifetime.

The associated costs will be market related, and residents will only be billed for the services that they require from time-to-time.

Taylor explains, “Our healthcare model will assist residents regarding their primary healthcare needs and the management of chronic conditions. We will also be able to offer recuperative, frail, respite and memory care as well as palliative care, depending on the requirements of the resident's family and medical advisors.”

The first phase of Oasis Life Century City will launch on 2 November 2023 and will comprise an apartment block with 63 apartments and over seven floors equipped with full back power. A range of one-bedroom-, two--bedroom- and garden units as well as penthouses are available, and units start from R3m.

These modern homes boast high quality finishes, fibre-to-home connectivity and either Ratanga Park or Table Mountain views. The first apartments will be ready for occupation, mid-2025.