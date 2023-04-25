Industries

Live the relaxed life in the heart of Camps Bay at Totness Place!

25 Apr 2023
Issued by: Bedford Brokerage
This stunning two-bedroom apartment boasts breathtaking views of the ocean and the Twelve Apostles mountain range.
Don't miss out on this great investment opportunity of owning a stunning apartment in Camps Bay! Whether you are looking to live or invest as a lucrative rental, this apartment is perfect for you! Plus, with its prime location being just a stone's throw away from the beach and some of the city's best restaurants and bars, Totness Place offers the ultimate Cape Town lifestyle!

We are a boutique style real estate agency specialising in upmarket apartments and luxury homes across Cape Town.

Contact Marcelle Thomas for an exclusive viewing - 082 892 1595.

To view full listing:
https://www.bedfordbrokerage.co.za/2-bedroom-apartment-flat-for-sale-in-bakoven-112506069

See more of our listings and find out more:
www.bedfordbrokerage.co.za

Bedford Brokerage
Bedford Brokerage is a unique and exclusive property brokerage company. We specialise in Bedfordview - Johannesburg and have launched our brand-new offices in Cape Town. We go the extra mile to make a difference to all your property needs and offer you that unique and special touch when it comes to your most valuable asset.

