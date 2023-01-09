Swimming pool fences in South Africa: What you need to know

Although the advantages of a pool are clear, there are some safety concerns that you should consider. This includes the installation of a fence around the pool.

A backyard pool is a great addition to any home.

You are responsible for the safety of your guests and family members when you own a backyard pool. You must ensure that your children and pets cannot enter the pool without supervision. Installing a pool fence or gate is the best way to accomplish this.

We will walk you through all the details of installing a pool fence in South Africa. Learn about the legal requirements for swimming pool fencing, the advantages of pool fence gates, and the various types of swimming pool fencing you could use in your yard.

Is it required to have a swimming pool fence in South Africa?

The SABS (South African Bureau of Standards) requires that any private swimming pool with a maximum depth of 30cm be surrounded by a childproof fence. To prevent drowning, the bureau requires that you instal a safety net or cover over your pool. This cover must be installed by an 'accredited responsible party'.

These are other rules that you should know about South African swimming pool covers and fences:

A qualified and licenced industry supplier must install the pool safety cover.



South Africa's pool fences must be at least 1.2m tall and buried at least 50cm below the ground.



Children shouldn't be able to climb over swimming pool fences, and gates shouldn't be easy to open.



The pool cover should be secured and locked to prevent children from opening it.



No object larger than 114mm should be allowed to penetrate the pool cover. This is possible because the pool cover must be secured or tensioned.



To prevent a child from falling on it, pool covers must be strong enough to support 230kg.



When the pool isn't in use, there should be a barrier that surrounds the water.



After a rainfall, water should not pool on the pool cover. It should drain completely to avoid any tears or other safety hazards.

What are the benefits of a swimming pool fence?

Now that you are familiar with the South African requirements for a pool fence, what are the advantages of having a swimming pool fence installed on your property?

Protect your family members and pets: A pool fence will keep your family's pets and children safe. You can restrict access to the pool and ensure that animals and children under the supervision of an adult do not have any access to it.

Safeguard your children in your neighborhood: It's not common for children to wander off to the neighbor's pool and take a refreshing dip on a hot day. Young children are more familiar with the dangers of water, which can lead to serious accidents.

South Africa's pool fence will keep your family and your pets safe. They will be unable to enter your garden or access the pool from outside.

Relax and forget about worrying

Swimming pool fences can include motion detectors and alarms. These devices will activate if the fence gate is opened or someone climbs over it. If you are concerned about someone entering your pool, this can give you an additional sense of security.

Keep your guests safe during outdoor occasions

Parties and barbeques outdoors are a great way to enjoy your summer outdoor space. However, you should consider safety precautions if alcohol is involved. Your pool fence should be kept closed during these events to ensure that alcohol-addicted guests don't accidentally fall in the pool and cause problems.

Your yard area can have a higher aesthetic appeal

Many homeowners are concerned that a swimming pool fence will detract from the appearance of their yard.There are many beautiful swimming pool fences that will enhance the curb appeal of your yard rather than make it look drab. These are the types of pool fencing that you should consider when searching for a fence for your pool in South Africa:

Chain link fencing



Iron fencing



Vinyl fencing



Mesh fencing



Picket fencing and other wood fencing



A concrete wall



A glass pool fence

Summary:

Swimming pool fences in South Africa: What you need to know

You should put safety first and aesthetic appeal last when choosing the fence that will best protect your pool. You can still come up with a solution that addresses both. Consider the dangers and assess the area. Next, consider which swimming pool fence you will need to help protect your property from potential dangers.

It can be fun and rewarding to choose the right swimming pool fence for your property. This will enhance your property and give you peace of mind.

A swimming pool cover will protect your pool and make it inaccessible to children and pets. This swimming pool cover is made of high-quality materials and comes in a variety of attractive colors. It will keep your family safe and your pool secure for many years to come.

For help with a swimming pool safety covers contact JHB | Durban | Cape town



