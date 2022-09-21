Boogaard Attorneys is a South African legal practice with 13 years practising experience

We are committed to supporting the growth of our clients by providing excellent legal services.

The following areas of law are where we focus our attention and growth, namely company law, data privacy, business contracts, information technology law, and restraints of trade.

Boogaard Attorneys is proud to be associated and engaged with South African businesses which are supporting economic growth, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. It is our preference where possible to assist clients to have sound compliance and contractual frameworks in place for sake of good governance and to avoid unnecessary litigation and disputes. In this way, a client's valuable resources can be directed to growth. However, in the instance of litigation or dispute resolution being necessary, we have established sound relationships with reputable counsel at varying degrees of seniority to assist in pursuing and resolving matters in the necessary forums.

We can assist with conveyancing instructions as well as patent and other IP law services via long standing relationships we have established with two top Johannesburg law firms specialising in these fields of law.

We service our clients throughout South Africa remotely. Practising from Block B, Infinity Business Park, Corner William Nicol Drive and Pieter Wenning Road, Fourways, we are easily accessible to clients in Johannesburg North including Fourways, Bryanston, Dainfern, Morningside, Midrand, Rivonia and Sandton.

Boogaard Attorneys provides services in the following areas of law:

Contract law

Drafting, reviewing and advice in a wide range of business related contracts, forms and documentation including those pertaining to access to information, acknowledgments of debt, advertising, agency and representation, carriers, cessions, companies, computer contracts, consumer protection, employment, employee management, franchising, indemnities, joint ventures, novation, partnerships, pledge, sale of movable and immovable property, sale of business suretyship and vehicle management.

Company law and corporate governance

Drafting of various documents and agreements including resolutions, MOIs, sale of shares, share option agreements.



Advising on various aspects of the Companies Act 71 of 2008.



Advising on legislative corporate governance obligations under the Companies Act; King IV Code of Corporate Governance and JSE Listing requirements.



Assistance with corporate governance documents such as: written brief on corporate governance for the board; governing body code of conduct; organisational codes of conduct; ethics policy; risk management action plan for discussion purposes and completion by management; legal compliance action; board resolutions for delegation of authority; board resolutions for establishing committees; written disclosures of interest.

Information technology law

Advising on drafting and reviewing information technology, software development agreements, software licensing; maintenance and support agreements, contractual structures for outsourcing and online contracts.

Data protection and privacy law

The Protection of Personal Information Act No 4 of 2013 ("POPIA") is largely principle based legislation. The nature and extent of the activities and operations of a responsible party as applied against the eight conditions and other provisions of POPIA and its regulations means there is no one size fits all approach to compliance. We assist with POPIA advice, compliance and awareness sessions.

Restraints of trade

Advice on restraints of trade, enforcement thereof and disputes arising in relation to same.



Drafting and reviewing of restraints of trade incorporating non-disclosure and non-circumvention provisions.

Consumer Protection Act compliance

Assisting businesses with legal compliance including drafting of plain language contracts, overseeing of promotional competitions, reviewing and drafting of franchise agreements, fixed term agreements, considering of consumer rights and supplier accountability.



