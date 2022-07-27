Industries

    Xneelo's green-friendly data centre continues to excel

    27 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Xneelo
    Built using an award-winning green building design, xneelo's Samrand Data Centre proves the company's commitment to the environment while reducing operational overheads.
    Xneelo's green-friendly data centre continues to excel

    Built in 2013, xneelo’s Samrand Data Centre was designed to manage power consumption efficiently and sustainably. The goal: to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and in so doing, keep costs down for customers.

    An exceptional track record

    Samrand has consistently beat the industry average for Power usage effectiveness (PUE) year on year.

    Developed by The Green Grid, PUE is a global measure of how efficiently a data centre uses energy. The energy used by computing equipment, in particular, is measured in relation to its cooling and other overheads.

    Despite its size, Samrand’s 2022 PUE rating is an exceptional 1.2, beating the global average of 1.57. The annual rating will be reviewed at the end of the year.

    Green design

    Xneelo’s green and lean design leverages available power and cooling infrastructure to operate more efficiently. The custom high-density design, developed in-house, includes an additional 30% more servers in the same space, eliminating the need to upgrade existing infrastructure. In this way the company is able to maximise processing power whilst consolidating floor space.

    As for air conditioning, Samrand makes use of free cooling, which pulls cold air from outside to lower internal temperatures, eliminating the need for refrigeration. High ceilings further improve the airflow and temperature control, placing less demand on air conditioning units.

    Samrand also makes use of gold-rated power supplies, which are 80% more power efficient, draw less energy from the main supply, and generate less heat.

    Working towards a greener future

    The continued demand for xneelo products and the high demand for cloud offerings will see its data centre management capability continue to grow in years to come. The company remains committed to lowering its carbon footprint and to ensure its data centre continues to exceed international standards of energy efficiency.

    And by keeping the running costs of its data centre to a minimum, xneelo is able to offer its customers the most cost-effective service possible. Going green certainly has its advantages!

    For more information visit www.xneelo.co.za.

    Xneelo
    Xneelo provides reliable hosting for your business. With a stable network and 24/7 support, we ensure that your website stays up, stays fast and stays supported.



