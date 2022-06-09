Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

XneeloTelvivaRocketseedBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Internet Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • Business Intelligence Developer Pretoria
  • Full Stack Java Developer Pretoria
  • DevSecOps Lead Johannesburg
  • Java Angular Software Developer Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    New look, same award-winning service

    9 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Xneelo
    It's official! Xneelo has a fresh new style, but while we've changed what we look like, we haven't changed who we are.
    New look, same award-winning service

    Xneelo enables more than 500,000 websites to create and transact online. Our company name literally translates to create ‘something out of nothing’. It’s inspired by the tenacity and industrious spirit of the South African entrepreneurs and business owners who host with us.

    Our new visual identity celebrates who we are as a brand and reiterates our commitment to our customers, who frame everything we do.

    Our reliable, award-winning support remains our top focus and our specialist web hosting service continues to evolve to meet our customers’ needs.

    Clean and simple design

    Not only is the new design inspired by our customers’ creativity and innovative spirit, it's simpler, cleaner, and easier to navigate, helping you start your online journey and find the information you need to succeed.

    At the heart of our refreshed design is the distinctive xneelo red. It’s a colour that reflects our customer base of passionate business owners who love what they do.

    Our approachable new design is enhanced by a new friendlier type, memorable shapes inspired by our logo, and beautiful illustrations that create a whole new simple and inspirational experience.

    Want to see it for yourself? Take a closer look at our new visual identity here.

    NextOptions
    Xneelo
    Xneelo provides reliable hosting for your business. With a stable network and 24/7 support, we ensure that your website stays up, stays fast and stays supported.

    Related

    Why SMEs should invest in web hosting
    XneeloWhy SMEs should invest in web hosting17 Mar 2022
    How to use brand storytelling to engage your audience
    XneeloHow to use brand storytelling to engage your audience8 Mar 2022
    Women are shaking up the e-commerce industry in South Africa
    XneeloWomen are shaking up the e-commerce industry in South Africa2 Dec 2021
    The best advice for South African entrepreneurs - from other entrepreneurs
    XneeloThe best advice for South African entrepreneurs - from other entrepreneurs30 Nov 2021
    New report outlines the learning needs of South African e-commerce entrepreneurs
    XneeloNew report outlines the learning needs of South African e-commerce entrepreneurs19 Nov 2021
    Report identifies key gaps in e-commerce entrepreneur education
    Report identifies key gaps in e-commerce entrepreneur education12 Nov 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz