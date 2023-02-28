Silversoft International appoints chief growth officer to scale global agency solution offering

Silversoft, a leading international enterprise software firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of René Praestholm as its new international chief growth officer. In this newly appointed group role, René will lead the Agency Solutions division, driving growth and scale internationally and ensuring that the firm continues to deliver leading innovative solutions to agencies worldwide.

René Praestholm, newly appointed international chief growth officer at Silversoft

René is an accomplished martech industry leader with decades of experience in the agency space. He was one of the founding members of WorkBook, a leading agency management software platform that went on to successfully scale globally before selling to Deltek in 2017. His extensive expertise and passion for the industry make him the ideal candidate to help take Silversoft’s Agency Solutions offering to the next level.

"We are thrilled to welcome René to the team," said Jacques du Buisson, CEO. "His track record of success and deep contextual knowledge of the agency space make him the perfect fit to help drive growth and deliver the best possible solution suite to our agency clients around the world. We are excited to see what he will achieve in his new role and look forward to working together with René to reimagine our offering to our agency clients, and future prospects looking to partner with our firm.

René will be based in Copenhagen and will be driving international growth from London, focusing on three primary pillars: marketing, customer acquisition, and product. His appointment is a significant milestone in Silversoft’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach and provide innovative solutions to service-based firms worldwide.

"I am honoured and excited to be joining such an exciting company, on an amazing growth trajectory, and taking the lead in the Agency Solutions division," said Praestholm. "I believe the company's unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge purpose-built solutions to agencies is second to none, and I am eager to help them achieve even greater success. I look forward to working with the talented Silversoft team, both in the growth of the Deltek WorkBook & Magnetic portfolios, but also in ensuring we continue to develop innovate solutions that make a real difference in the agency space."

Silversoft, recently named Deltek’s international partner of the year (ROW) for the sixth consecutive year, continues to deliver leading enterprise software that provides innovative solutions to service-centric firms. With a focus on agency solutions, the company helps organisations improve their operational efficiency and increase profitability. For more information, please visit www.silversoft.co.uk.



