A CFO's best friend - level up with Sage Intacct

Haven't switched yet? Here's why you should consider Sage Intacct...

Cloud-native from day one

Sage Intacct is built from the ground up to fully embrace the advantages of the cloud. Save on IT costs, experience unparalleled flexibility, escape the chains of software maintenance and rest assured your financial system is secure.

Sage Intacct: Key features and benefits

Sage Intacct integrates with existing tools and automates tedious processes to free your team.

Accounts payable and receivable: Streamline workflows and get paid faster



Streamline workflows and get paid faster Billing: Automate complex revenue and billing processes



Automate complex revenue and billing processes Cash management: Track multiple accounts with real-time visibility



Track multiple accounts with real-time visibility General ledger: Consolidate multiple entities, currencies, and geographies in minutes



Consolidate multiple entities, currencies, and geographies in minutes Order management: Automate and accelerate cash-to-quote cycles



Automate and accelerate cash-to-quote cycles Purchasing: Achieve speed, accuracy, and visibility with structured transactions and approvals



Dashboards and reporting

Get insights in moments that inspire smarter business decisions.

Dimensional, predictive analytics: Gain full visibility for real-time decision making



Gain full visibility for real-time decision making Build new dashboards in minutes: Analyse business metrics on demand



Analyse business metrics on demand Choose from over 200 prebuilt visuals: Edit them, or create your own



Edit them, or create your own Unite your data: Get greater visibility across multiple data sources



