A CFO's best friend - level up with Sage Intacct

26 Sep 2022
Issued by: OS Holdings
Haven't switched yet? Here's why you should consider Sage Intacct...
A CFO's best friend - level up with Sage Intacct

Cloud-native from day one

Sage Intacct is built from the ground up to fully embrace the advantages of the cloud. Save on IT costs, experience unparalleled flexibility, escape the chains of software maintenance and rest assured your financial system is secure.

Sage Intacct: Key features and benefits

Sage Intacct integrates with existing tools and automates tedious processes to free your team.

  • Accounts payable and receivable: Streamline workflows and get paid faster
  • Billing: Automate complex revenue and billing processes
  • Cash management: Track multiple accounts with real-time visibility
  • General ledger: Consolidate multiple entities, currencies, and geographies in minutes
  • Order management: Automate and accelerate cash-to-quote cycles
  • Purchasing: Achieve speed, accuracy, and visibility with structured transactions and approvals

Dashboards and reporting

Get insights in moments that inspire smarter business decisions.

  • Dimensional, predictive analytics: Gain full visibility for real-time decision making
  • Build new dashboards in minutes: Analyse business metrics on demand
  • Choose from over 200 prebuilt visuals: Edit them, or create your own
  • Unite your data: Get greater visibility across multiple data sources

Let's get you running your company like a boss!

Johannesburg Office:
65 Phillip Engelbrecht Ave, Meyersdal Office Park, Meyersdal, Alberton, Gauteng, 1448 | Tel: +2710 109 6124

Durban Office:
2 Ncondo Place, Ridgeside, Umhlanga Ridge, 4320 | Tel: 031 830 52 94 | Fax: 086 262 9840

Email: az.oc.sgnidlohso@ofni | az.oc.sgnidlohso@troppus

OS Holdings
Our systems mix consists primarily of ERP, business process management, contract management, CRM and real-time financial reporting systems.

