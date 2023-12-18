5DaysofBIZmas: Choose your fitness wearable gift wisely

It is the week before Christmas and the Bizcommunity IT editor has some thoughts about what you're putting under the tree. If you’re giving the gift of a fitness wearable or smartwatch in 2023, your options just got easier and more confusing at the same time.

Google pulling Fitbit out of SA was a mercy move.

When Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 the once dominant wearable brand could manage only 3% market share. According to IDC numbers, the Apple Watch was on nearly a third of all wrists that chose to wear a smartwatch, with Xiaomi and Samsung making up the rest of the podium places and the still disentangling Huawei/Honor situation a distant fourth.

Google bought the company at a low ebb, deciding to spend the $2.1bn on what Fitbit could do for Google and not in some attempt to save the company.

At the beginning 2023 Canalys predicted sustained decline in wearable band sales through 2023. In 2021 Fitbit brought the Luxe wearable band to market, it then followed up with the Charge 5 – its bestselling product. The succeeding Charge 6, heralded as a Pixel Watch Lite, unfortunately will not make it to our shores.

This is standard practise for Google as it has never released Pixel devices in this market and does not and has never fully supported the Google Home/Nest or even its Assistant products in the country.

What to buy in 2023?

Without Fitbit in the 2023 lineup of devices the list of gift options for the fitness-oriented friends and family is considerably shorter. To be fair, it was already a shortlist as smartphone makers lean closer into closed device ecosystems.

Syncing Fitbit data to the iPhone’s Health app was near impossible without an expensive third-party subscription service, for instance. There’s less drama in Android land – mainly because Google owns Fitbit – but Samsung users will need to jump through some hoops to make data show up in Samsung Health.

Google has put its Health Connect app out in public beta to ease the pain of collating data from different sources, but results will vary.

Apple Watch SE

Looking specifically at the R6,000-R7,000 price tier that blends basic fitness tracking with smartwatch capabilities, the competition is tough. Apple Watch SE falls to this price alongside the smaller Samsung Galaxy Watch6.

If you’re on either iPhone or a Galaxy smartphone, the respective accompanying smartwatch will give you the best experience. Battery life will still be limited to under two days, which could be a dealbreaker. But GPS, all day heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and on wrist telephony is all baked into the price.

Third party devices can come close on fitness features, but it gets complicated with the smart connected features. There’s also the all-important Discovery Vitality rewards programme to consider, which limits choice even further.

A choice of two

Garmin apes the look and feel of an Apple Watch with its Venu SQ2 Music Edition (the SQ means square) but loses out on elevation tracking – no altimeter – and on-wrist calls. Garmin’s integration with the Apple Health app is the best of all third-party devices, though and publishes data to the same level as the Apple Watch.

For feature parity and on-wrist calls/Siri control Garmin adds a R3,000 premium for the Venu 3 (Venu 2 Plus also carried a microphone and speaker, but the older optical heart rate sensor).

In the same price zone is the Huawei Watch GT 4 that matches the Apple Watch SE for most features except on-wrist payment. Huawei has emerged as a favoured accessory brand since it lost access to Google services and has impressed with its latest offerings.

High quality components and materials make this a premium feeling device that also has the added benefit of supporting all three leading mobile operating systems: iOS, Android and Huawei Mobile Services.

While Garmin doesn't mind playing in all three parks, viewing your running stats and GPS map requires Google services for some reason. And good luck trying to write step data to Samsung Health.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

If this was published two months ago, the Fitbit Versa 4 would feature on this list with its strong feature set and class-leading sleep tracking. Unfortunately, it is irresponsible to advise purchasing from manufacturers that don’t have operations in South Africa, and the Versa 4 was also a downgrade from the preceding model in app compatibility.

Google was readying for the Pixel Watch release and kneecapped Fitbit’s smartwatches to clear the runway. And with each smartphone maker reserving features exclusively for their own ecosystems, the smartwatch game is rigged in a way few other accessory markets are.