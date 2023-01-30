Industries

LXP or LMS? That is the question

30 Jan 2023
Issued by: G&G Digital
Keeping on-site, hybrid and remote employees engaged, productive and well-trained is crucial to any organisation's success, no matter the size, industry, or location. What's more, ongoing training and development is vital to nurturing positive employee experiences.
For years, HR (human resources) and (L&D) Learning and Development professionals only option was a learning management system (LMS) to run their training programmes, however, since the shift to focusing on the employee’s experience, there’s also been a shift towards employee-centric learning experience platforms (LXP). Here’s what you need to know about LMS vs LXPs, so you can make informed decisions.

“Organisations that are serious about e-learning are approaching it with the employee’s experience in mind, which makes absolute sense given they are the ones doing the work to upskill and reskill themselves,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an e-learning consultancy for the corporate market. “Training and development used to be a top-down system where HR decides what needs to be taught and how. Today, the employee, or the learner’s, experience has become one of the primary priorities of L&D.”

Organisations looking to implement a new L&D programme, or needing to upgrade their existing e-learning solutions, should carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages between a LMS and LXP. Here’s a cheat sheet to make it easy.

Learning Management System (LMS)Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
Purpose
  • Houses internal learning content
  • Predominantly administrative training
  • Manage learning programmes, select, and assign content
  • Assess learners’ progress
  • Facilitates personalised learning
  • Delivers rich personalised content
  • Aligns with today’s digital experience
  • Less formal and much more interesting and interactive
  • Measures employee progress
  • Measures e-learning programme success
  • Uses gamification and other strategies to optimise outcomes
  • Integrates with video calls, conferencing, and other web-based interactions

ContentGenerally, long, formal document-based content:
  • Internal policies
  • Compliance
  • Onboarding
  • Training manuals

Presents content in short Content Capsules that’s easy to learn, understand, recall, and apply. Designed for the busy adult learner. Employees can access content through other channels such as websites, videos in addition to the platform.

Works well for:
  • Any kind of training
  • Rich and interactive
  • Diverse media formats from articles, animations, videos, decision trees, and much more
  • Integrates webinars and video calls
Features
  • Catalogue management
  • Content storage
  • Monitoring
  • Scheduling
  • Creates permissions
  • Monitors employees' progress against competencies and standards
  • Personalise training by employee profiles
  • Short and sharp micro-learning, only what’s relevant
  • Interactive
  • Multiple media formats
  • Flexible course design
  • Easy to optimise
  • Tracks and measures in granular details
  • Triggers personalised communications to increase outcomes and completion
  • Integrates with social media and other digital properties
  • Seamless and flexible access from multiple devices, desktop, tablet, and phone.
Weaknesses
  • Inflexible
  • Lacks variety
  • Old school
  • Set up more complex
  • Implementation may take longer

Recommended for
  • Organisations that require a simple repository for static training material
  • Need to assign training
  • Track progress for compliance reasons
  • Cost-effective off-the-shelf platforms

  • Modern organisations with an emphasis on digital transformation
  • Busy adult learners who need to perform at their roles while learning and growing
  • Track and measure employee progress
  • Maximise completion rates
  • Invest in training and nurture a learning culture
  • Deploy rich and diverse learning material
  • Deliver deeply personalised, enduring learning experiences
  • Make an impact in the workplace

Different organisations have different L&D needs, and the only way to determine which learning solution is best for your organisation is to speak to people who have either implemented one or the other, or have experienced both. Ask the following questions:

“Before you choose between an LXP or LMS, take stock of your learning requirements and company culture,” suggests Gullan. “Each platform has its advantages. An LMS works best with learning content that won't change and requires simple tracking. An LXP empowers employees to work at their pace, delivers relevant, enticing, rich learning content and interactive simulations to directly address specific learning goals. An LXP is for the dynamic organisation that needs flexibility and results. And, importantly, wants the employee to feel like the programme has been designed just for them."

LXPs are the next step in learning technology to help organisations offer interactive, personalised learning, focused on the employee’s experience. Remember that one system doesn't necessarily have to replace the other, they can co-exist, even though you may, over time, find your LXP makes your LMS redundant. If you’re concerned about costs, or about organisation-wide adoption, you can implement the LXP in one department and expand after proving success.

G&G Digital
Using deep insights and a thorough analysis, G&G positions your brand first by weaving storytelling, smart solutions and interactive digital strategy to place your brand where it belongs, above all.

News

