15 future fit skills: dealing with paradox

Are you an either-or person? Do you encounter everything as either right or wrong, win or lose, good or bad, us or them, oil and vinegar? Or do you allow space for the many paradoxes that define much of the complex world we live and work in?
Today, organisations and the people working in them find themselves in an environment that is increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA), and under these conditions, tensions that are ongoing and seemingly overwhelming can be difficult to understand, much less easy to address, without the ability to deal with paradox and seeming contradictions. It’s here where the ‘both/and’ vs ‘either/or’ thinking is crucial. How you deal with paradox is one of the critical 15 future fit skills that assesses how effective you are in the areas that are most important in the world of work today and in future.
What is paradox in a work context?
Paradoxes exist when seemingly contradictory activities operate together. In a business and management context, here are some of the most evident paradoxes:
By reframing these tensions beyond ‘either/or problems’ in need of a single solution, we are able to produce an outcome that is superior to tackling one demand at a time, with only one solution.
Paradoxes do not require a choice to be made as they are not conflicting ideas, but rather ideas that are connected at a deeper level – think of it as two sides of the same proverbial coin, six of one and half a dozen of the other. It is this ability to see, experience and navigate paradox as two sides of the same challenge that defines the individual with an evolved ability to deal with paradox, and is one of the fundamentally important 15 future fit skills of good leaders. Many, if not most of the challenges leaders face in the VUCA organisation today require ‘both/and’ thinking.
What are the benefits of ‘dealing with paradox’?
At an organisational level, when viewing and dealing with organisational issues as paradoxes, this allows:
Can you learn to be a paradoxical thinker?
An important question is whether you can learn paradoxical thinking or not? This is very definite YES. The paradoxical thinker learns to be open-minded, creative, think out-of-the-box and be curious. Look for the opposites, the unusual things, paying attention to things you have been ignoring or taking for granted. Paradoxical thinkers are sceptical - they do not accept what other people accept as a matter of routine or doing things in a manner simply because that’s how they have always been done.
To deal with paradoxes, learn to:
In this complex world, you need a more agile, penetrating mind that understands a more confusing, interconnected life and workplace. This is where learning to Deal with Paradox steps in and can illuminate what seems to be a murky path. P. Scott Fritzgerald used it in his short story "The Crack-Up" and the idea is present in the minds of modern society - "the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function".
