FICO addresses critical resiliency issues for financial services in virtual event

As financial services providers worldwide come under unprecedented pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, analytics software firm FICO has launched a global virtual event aimed at helping leaders manage operations, customers and new fraud scams in the current crisis.





Learn more and register at:



The Building Resiliency virtual event features FICO experts from around the world as well as industry experts, discussing topics in six areas:

Adaptability – best practices and emerging technologies necessary for creating a more adaptable infrastructure



– best practices and emerging technologies necessary for creating a more adaptable infrastructure Digital customer engagement – effective strategies for leveraging digital communication and engagement technologies to respond to urgent customer and organisational needs



– effective strategies for leveraging digital communication and engagement technologies to respond to urgent customer and organisational needs Risk management – steps for weathering economic downturns while helping consumers and small businesses that most urgently need support



– steps for weathering economic downturns while helping consumers and small businesses that most urgently need support Operational efficiency – strategies for achieving higher levels of operational efficiency and scalability using automation and advanced analytics



– strategies for achieving higher levels of operational efficiency and scalability using automation and advanced analytics Building customer trust – opportunities to build long-term trust by delivering tailored solutions and services to customers that urgently need them



– opportunities to build long-term trust by delivering tailored solutions and services to customers that urgently need them Protecting customers – ways to fortify financial crimes prevention, thwart emerging scams and protect customers’ data in the current environment

“While this crisis is unique, FICO has learned valuable lessons from past downturns and economic upheavals that are vital in today’s situation,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “In addition, because we are a global organisation, we see what’s working in some countries that could be applied to others. With this virtual forum, we will be sharing what we’ve learned and encouraging participants to do the same. Together, we can help professionals in risk management, customer management, collections, fraud and other areas do what’s right for their organisations and their customers.”



About FICO



FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of aeroplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.



Learn more at



FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.



Media contact:



Britespark Communications for FICO in South Africa

Email: az.oc.krapsetirb@ociF

Phone: 010 001 0113



