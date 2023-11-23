South Africa secures loan deals to foster the Just Energy Transition

South Africa has officially entered bilateral loan agreements with the World Bank, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to bolster the country's Just Energy Transition.

The concessional financing includes a loan of some $1bn from the World Bank, some €500m from KfW and a further $300m from the AfDB.

“The loans provided by KfW and the AfDB follow their partnership with the World Bank on the second Development Policy Operation DPO to support South Africa’s commitment to the just transition for a low-carbon and resilient economy. These are sovereign loans provided directly to the National Treasury for general budget expenditure purposes.

“The financing facilities from the three development institutions are in line with the National Treasury’s funding strategy to diversify its funding mix for international borrowing and access concessional financing instruments offered by the development partners to support government’s key reforms under climate change and the electricity sector.

“These facilities also enable the National Treasury to raise funding at very affordable rates which help to reduce the government public debt,” Treasury said in a statement.

The department expressed its gratitude to the three institutions.

“These agreements signify and reinforce the excellent collaborative efforts between the Government of Germany, World Bank and AfDB and our government, that has ensured the successful conclusion of the loans,” the statement concluded.