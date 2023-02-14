LRMG and Torque leverage it together

Pula Capital Partners, LRMG's investment arm, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in and partnership with Torque.

Torque is an employee experience agency that partners with various organisations to create integrated and holistic employee experience (EX) solutions, from hire to retire. Offerings range from employee experience consultancy and strategy to employee engagement portals and facilitated conversations and toolkits around topical subjects such as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Further portfolio offerings within their solution suite include EX communication strategy and solution design; end-to-end EX content creation, design, and management; employee value proposition (EVP) workshops and organisational roll-out; and bespoke employee wellness strategies and communication. CEO of LRMG, Ricky Robinson, says, “Torque is highly complementary to our own business of enabling high performance in organisations and has special synergies with our culture, change, and organisational design consulting division. We are especially excited to have attracted Sally and her team, who have recently again been recognised as one of SA's Top Women Empowered Companies.”

Sally Acton, Torque's founder and CEO, states, “We are very excited to have found in LRMG a well-established and reputable B-BBEE partner that can add significant value to our business by unlocking joint opportunities in an enlarged client base. The cultural fit and LRMG's particular efforts in woman's empowerment is a bonus….”

Pula delivers a highly innovative approach and value proposition to apply support, knowledge, and networks to help grow the companies they invest in.

About LRMG

LRMG is a 25-year-old business specialising in helping organisations maximise their performance through their people. LRMG does this by enabling all levels within an organisation to improve their core competencies and leadership ability, from high-level executive leadership development programmes and coaching to on-the-job and in-the-flow learning at the entry level and everything in between.

At the forefront of delivering digital solutions, LRMG represents the global best-of-breed in both contents (e.g. eLearning) and platforms such as Learning Management Systems and Human Resource Management Systems. LRMG has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kenya and Mauritius and representation in another 18 African territories and is a AAA level 1 accredited B-BBEE company. Its homepage is: www.lrmg.co.za.

About Pula Capital Partners

Pula Capital Partners is a subsidiary of LRMG, and its value proposition sits squarely with leveraging the value that LRMG has to offer investees. Pula Capital's mission is to grow companies through B-BBEE and integrate them into LRMG's broad client base and market-facing value propositions whilst supporting their sales efforts and business development into the broader market. For more information, visit www.pulapartners.co.za.

About Torque

Torque is an Employee Experience (EX) agency committed to building meaningful employee experiences, from hire to retire.

Torque is passionate about developing Employee Value Propositions (EVPs), communication strategies, and digital experiences that are applicable and accessible to everyone in the business - no matter their device, job function, or region.

By creating experiences that speak to employees in a hyper-targeted and relevant way, Torque inspires a culture of conversation and positively impacts employee engagement and productivity.

Torque is positioned as a team of trusted partners and valuable advisors to their clients for their unique employee insights, problem-solving abilities, excellent customer service, and quick turnaround times.

For more information about the business visit the Torque website: https://torque.pro/