6 Risk management strategies for crypto traders

Crypto trading is relatively new, meaning new investors are eager to get started without learning the vocabulary and investigating the market. This leads to shot-in-the-dark trades and significant losses bought about by the ever-shifting landscape. Crypto trading is a risky business, which is why it's important to take it slow and consume the following six risk management strategies.

Have a proper plan

If you start trading cryptocurrencies blind, you’re asking for trouble. Make sure you learn how the market works and come up with a proper trading plan. There are many different crypto trading strategies out there, but you will likely need to adapt them based on your personal experiences and goals.

While the market is down, you need to deal with value losses and avoid taking assets out early. Riding out the storm is a strategy called “HODLing”, which is well-known within the crypto community. During market crashes, earn crypto on your currencies by using a platform that pays crypto for locking in funds for a set duration.

Invest affordable amounts

If you invest £100 in crypto, it could be worth £10 the next day. This is how volatile the crypto market can be. Therefore, we recommend only investing money you can afford to lose. Even if you feel as though everything is going well, avoid adding more to the pot unless your budget allows it - you never know what’s going to happen.

Reduce leverage

Leverage is the word used to describe boring capital, which has the potential to boost profit. However, if you go for high leverage, you will be paying a significant amount of money if the trade fails. If you can avoid using leverage altogether, then that’s the best way to go about it. If you have to use leverage, do some quick maths to work out what you’ll be paying if the asset plummets.

Size up positions

Sizing up is all about assessing trades and measuring risk. For example, you should never risk 100% of your capital on a single trade, as you’ll likely lose out. When you’re first starting, consider risking 1% of your total balance, and then increasing it steadily as you become more stable. If you put risk limits on your trading actions, you’ll always be in a position of affordability.

Implement take profit

Trading platforms have countless tools thrown in, which you should use to your benefit. For example, the “Take Profit” feature allows you to program the system to withdraw once you’ve hit a certain profit threshold. This is a little like quitting while you’re ahead, as your win can easily turn into a significant loss.

Be realistic

You will have likely read stories about millionaire crypto owners, which will make you wish to join their ranks. However, you should keep in mind that the majority of crypto traders fail because they’re not prepared. Be realistic with your goals and don’t expect to make a fortune, and you’ll be grand.

Managing risks is an important part of crypto trading. The best strategies involve HODLing, lowering leverage, setting up limiters, and sizing up positions.