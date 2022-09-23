Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mineworkers Investment CompanyEdge GrowthBizcommunity.comJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mineworkers Investment Company invests R10m in crowdfarming fintech, Livestock Wealth

23 Sep 2022
Issued by: Mineworkers Investment Company
Livestock Wealth has become the latest growth equity investment through the Mineworkers Investment Company's (MIC) Khulisani Ventures initiative. MIC Khulisani Ventures is geared towards unlocking the high-growth potential of scalable, innovative, Black-owned businesses. MIC has been making its mark by driving innovation and rendering support to black-owned businesses of South Africa. The founder of the MIC Khulisani Ventures initiative has now added Livestock Wealth to its venture capital programme and further diversified its investment portfolio in the process.

Khulisani Ventures has invested R10m into the crowdfarming company and its innovative solution that is aimed at enabling everyday citizens to invest in livestock and crop farming through a cutting-edge platform poised to revolutionise farmers’ access to capital as well as the asset classes which retail and institutional investors can now gain exposure to. The company, founded back in 2015, has helped thousands of people to invest in tangible, growing assets at the click of a button, and has managed assets worth over R100m across different product categories such as cattle-breeding, free-range oxen, organic garden tunnels and macadamia trees.

“Inventions and innovations are the engines that power the growth of our economy. Livestock Wealth is one such entity, with innovation at its heart. It is the perfect example of the kind of companies we continue to seek out mutually beneficial partnerships with,” says MIC CIO Nchaupe Khaole.

“Livestock Wealth’s simple way of helping anyone buy and own real profit earning assets, while helping farmers grow and maintain assets until ready for market, was the enticement that attracted us to the business,” says MIC Impact Investment manager, Thato Ntseare. “They have embraced innovation and understand that creating innovative solutions to problems is the best way to grow,” he concluded.

Ntuthuko Shezi, the chief executive officer of Livestock Wealth, explains that their partnership with MIC will go a long way in empowering their company in meeting its goals for expansion including broadening their access to markets and leveraging new growth opportunities. “Farming is one of the oldest pillars of generational wealth. We understood this at Livestock Wealth and created a platform to make investment in farming accessible to anyone, anywhere. Which is why we, at Livestock Wealth, are so thrilled about this partnership with Khulisani Ventures. MIC’s investment in our company will allow us to scale our technology offering and prepare for growth beyond South Africa,” he said.

NextOptions
Mineworkers Investment Company
The Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) is a 100% black owned broad-based investment holding company that was established by the Mineworkers Investment Trust (MIT) to provide ongoing funding for the Trust's social and educational projects.
Read more: Mineworkers Investment Company, Livestock Wealth, Thato Ntseare, Khulisani Ventures

Related

R150m venture capital investment applications now open through Mineworkers Investment Company, Khulisani Ventures
Mineworkers Investment CompanyR150m venture capital investment applications now open through Mineworkers Investment Company, Khulisani Ventures20 Jul 2022
Advice from the 'Shark Tank': Sharp advice for business start-ups on attracting venture capital investment
Mineworkers Investment CompanyAdvice from the 'Shark Tank': Sharp advice for business start-ups on attracting venture capital investment20 Jun 2022
E-commerce platform Rentoza to unlock growth opportunities after R20m funding boost
E-commerce platform Rentoza to unlock growth opportunities after R20m funding boost3 Jun 2022
Mineworkers Investment Company's Khulisani Ventures concludes first allocation of R43,5m to Kelo and Rentoza
Mineworkers Investment CompanyMineworkers Investment Company's Khulisani Ventures concludes first allocation of R43,5m to Kelo and Rentoza11 May 2022
Fintech startups score funding from RMI's AlphaCode
Fintech startups score funding from RMI's AlphaCode3 Sep 2019
Marius Muller officially takes reigns as Texton CEO
Marius Muller officially takes reigns as Texton CEO6 Dec 2018
10X-e partners with Alphacode
10X-e partners with Alphacode11 Sep 2018
SAB Foundation awards over R9m to small social enterprises
SAB Foundation awards over R9m to small social enterprises25 Oct 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz