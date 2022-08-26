Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAEcentric Payment SystemsRegent Business SchoolIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Crypto winter: what you need to know

26 Aug 2022
Boris DzhingarovBy: Boris Dzhingarov, Issued by: ESBO
Since the collapse of stablecoins in early May, all eyes have been on Bitcoin (BTC). This is a key figure for the cryptocurrency market, and before the big downdraft earlier this week, the price of BTC was struggling to stay close to the psychological $28k mark. But Bitcoin isn't the only one feeling downward pressure. Ethereum (ETH) and other leading altcoins such as Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (Matic) are all down less than 60% year-to-date.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, CEO and president of Gemini, announced in a blog post in June that the industry was entering a contraction they called 'crypto winter'.

What actually is crypto winter?

The phrase 'crypto winter' probably originated from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. In the show, the motto of House Stark is "winter is coming". It is seen as a warning that the land of Westeros could be in permanent conflict at any moment. Similarly, a long period of turmoil in the crypto market can be resolved. In this difficult time, you must remain vigilant and prepare for the chaos that will sweep the market without much warning.

Defining the phrase more literally, crypto winter is a time when prices drop and stay low for a long period of time. Analysts believe that the wheels of the emerging crypto winter are already in motion in 2022.

Advantages of crypto winter:

The last crypto winter lasted from January 2018 to December 2020, according to EasymarketsEasymarkets. The term was probably first used in 2018, when Bitcoin lost more than half of its market capitalisation and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin (LTC) fell significantly.

We know from this experience that crypto winter is like a typical bear market and the results are not much different from bear markets in other asset classes. For a long time, cryptowinter eliminated young startups and presented an opportunity for leading companies to mature and prove their products.

When does crypto winter start?

Analysts say that crypto winters usually start when there is a sleep selloff from high bitcoin prices. BTC hit a 52-week high of $68,990 in November 2021 before beginning a long decline. Over the past seven months, Bitcoin has experienced heavy losses, falling nearly 70% from November 2021 to mid-June. The latest stretch comes amid the Celsius scandal.

The original cryptocurrency bounced back from its 52-week low and was trading at around $22,600. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is down 74% since its peak in November at the time of writing. Experts said expectations of further monetary policy from the Federal Reserve exacerbated June's decline and that institutional investors were pushing for selling. All investors who bought bitcoins last year will experience a loss as the original crypto fell.

Will crypto rise again?

When it comes to predicting the future of the crypto market, most experts say that 'stronger cryptocurrencies' will prevail. "I don't expect cryptocurrencies to come back like they did in 2021 because the tailwind from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy has turned into a headwind for the asset class," Johnson said, adding that despite the headwinds, it still looks like we're set.

The cryptocurrency market rose from the ashes. However, some investors love the move and see it as a time to double down on the market for the long term. With bitcoin trading at around $30k, a little less than half of its 52-week high, investors see it as an opportunity to buy at a discount. They are banking on resurgence in cryptocurrencies once the global political and economic crisis settles down.

NextOptions
Boris Dzhingarov
Boris Dzhingarov's articles

About Boris Dzhingarov

Boris Dzhingarov graduated UNWE with a major in marketing. He is the CEO of ESBO ltd brand mentioning agency. He writes for several online sites such as Tech.co, Semrush.com, Tweakyourbiz.com, Socialnomics.net. Boris is the founder of MonetaryLibrary.com and cryptoext.com.
ESBO
ESBO was created to help small business owners to get their brand across and gain the visibility they deserve!
Read more: Boris Dzhingarov, cryptocurrency, Johnson

Related

Understanding crypto's potential future effects on the housing market
Understanding crypto's potential future effects on the housing market12 Aug 2022
Source:
Bitcoin to hit fresh all-time high as institutional investors get more access8 Aug 2022
Source: LinkedIn/Darren Franks. Co-founders of Finasa, Lavina Ramkissoon and Kagiso Dichabe.
Introducing the new Fintech Association of South Africa25 Jul 2022
Source:
Amid fears of further crypto collapse, some good news for first-time investors15 Jul 2022
YouTube comments become new tool for scammers
YouTube comments become new tool for scammers6 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz