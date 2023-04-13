Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Xapo BankThe Publicity WorkshopStoneSAICAUCT Graduate School of BusinessBroad MediaShapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


More crypto-savvy Africans seek financial safety in Gibraltar

13 Apr 2023
Issued by: Xapo Bank
Affluent emerging market citizens including those from Africa are turning to crypto-friendly international private banks and cryptocurrencies to secure their money offshore. And an unlikely safe haven is emerging as a result of the trend - Gibraltar at the southernmost tip of Europe.
More crypto-savvy Africans seek financial safety in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar-based international private bank, Xapo Private Bank, saw a 16% growth in clients from emerging markets since the beginning of 2023 and new memberships tripled from February to March - at a time when the global markets and many financial institutions went the opposite direction. Of Xapo Bank’s new members, 12% were from South Africa and 2% from Nigeria respectively, which signifies a significant movement of capital - both in fiat and cryptos - from African banks to Gibraltar.

While international private banks in Switzerland and Luxembourg have long been popular with wealthy families around the globe, Gibraltar in southern Europe is seeing its popularity rise, because of its sophisticated and modern regulatory regime. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission regulates both traditional retail and private banking and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to UK and EU standards.

“Gibraltar is setting itself apart as a modern banking hub because it is able to properly regulate private banks with strong fiat currency and cryptocurrency offerings,” says Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank.

Xapo Private Bank is the first fully licensed bank in the world to enable members to transact in both USD and USDC, as well as Bitcoin, through one secure app. “But what appealed to African customers most this year was that we launched a few world-first solutions including USDC Out and Lightning-enabled metal debit cards,” says Rocca.

A recent study by Bank of America Private Bank also predicted that international private banks would increase in popularity in 2023 as they start to offer younger clients from around the world access to new and more diverse asset classes, including alternative assets such as private equity, private debt, specialist funds, collectables and crypto assets. “We’re seeing the shift,” says Rocca.

Rocca says private banking, and especially crypto-friendly private banking, is growing in popularity all around the world as those with the means look for new and more diverse ways to protect their assets. “Traditionally, private banking was available only to those with R85 million (about $5m) and upwards, but that’s starting to change. It’s now possible for people earning between R1.3 and R2m ($75,000 to $100,000) a year - a group referred to as the ‘mass affluent’ - to seek financial safety in international private banks - and that’s democratising global banking,” says Rocca.

Rocca believes the emergence of a new international class of mass affluents is an important opportunity to shift global wealth distribution. “We have members in more than 50 countries, but what we’re seeing now is a much larger influx from emerging markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Lebanon where the government suddenly decided to confiscate deposits. These countries are currently facing heightened country and currency risks. Their flight to international private banks, and to cryptocurrencies, is telling us that global patterns of wealth distribution are starting to shift and that international private banking is no longer just for ultra-privileged Europeans.”

Rocca believes rising interest rates and inflation, higher market volatility, trade imbalances and other risk factors are pushing emerging market citizens towards new safe havens. While one of these havens is international private banking, the other is Bitcoin, which clocked a new high at $29,000 this week, and which global tech leaders such as Jack Dorsey of Block are viewing as a vital financial solution for Africans.

“We agree with Dorsey’s assessment that Bitcoin will reach mass adoption in Africa, not just because it’s sovereign, finite, immutable and secure, but also as a result of the recent launch of the Lightning Network. Lightning payments will turn Bitcoin into a universal currency for smaller daily transactions in Africa,” says Rocca.

Rocca concludes: “The world is changing and the time has come to combine the security of centralisation, the freedom of decentralisation, and the immutability of the blockchain as a bridge between the old CeFi and new DeFi worlds. That’s how we’ll take international banking and financial access forward in the years to come.”

NextOptions
Xapo Bank
Xapo Private Bank is a leading Bitcoin custodian and a fully licensed private bank. Founded in 2013, Xapo Private Bank is considered one of the most trusted Bitcoin custodians in the industry. Now a crypto-friendly bank, Xapo Private Bank is the first fully licensed bank to enable members to transact in both USD and USDC through one secure, simple and user-centric app. Both Xapo Private Bank and Xapo VASP are regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Integrated with VISA, Mastercard, the Lightning Network and with the ability to enable USDC deposits and withdrawals, Xapo Private Bank offers crypto-natives a level of flexibility, security and privacy that is unmatched in the traditional banking industry. Xapo's distributed workforce across 42 countries brings unrivalled diversity of problem-solving talent to the world of private and decentralised banking. A tech company first and foremost, 65% of the bank's staff are world class engineers who are developing its innovative technology platform. About the founders: Led by the leading minds in traditional banking, fintech and future-forward crypto adoption, Xapo Private Bank is a best-in-class banking platform from end to end. Xapo's advisory panel includes former Citibank CEO and chairman John Reed and former US Secretary of Treasury Larry Summers (and included the late Visa founder Dee Hocks until his passing last year), and its C-Suite is comprised of global leaders in fintech and banking from companies such as PayPal, Libra, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and more. CEO Seamus Rocca was previously Group Head of Liquidity and Funding Risk at Standard Chartered Bank in London, and founder Wences Casares is a world-renowned serial entrepreneur and Bitcoin pioneer who previously served on the board of PayPal.
Read more: cryptocurrency, Seamus Rocca, Xapo Bank

Related

Source: Reuters. Felix Mutati, when he was finance minister of Zambia.
Zambia to finish cryptocurrency regulation tests by June -minister3 hours ago
Source: Reuters. Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda.
G7 to discuss digital currency standards, crypto regulation1 day ago
Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of Xapo Bank, Seamus Rocca.
Xapo's Seamus Rocca ushers in a new era of hybrid banking27 Mar 2023
Xapo Bank becomes the first fully licensed bank to enable USDC deposits and withdrawals
Xapo BankXapo Bank becomes the first fully licensed bank to enable USDC deposits and withdrawals24 Mar 2023
Could crypto be a safer harbour in a time of economic turmoil?
BinanceCould crypto be a safer harbour in a time of economic turmoil?24 Mar 2023
Image source: RODNAE Productions from
How crypto advertising is now regulated in South Africa2 Feb 2023
Source:
New research has revealed South Africa has the 5th most crypto owners in the world2 Feb 2023
Image supplied: Samantha Fuller
#BehindtheSelfie: Samantha Fuller, Binance Africa's head of communications25 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz