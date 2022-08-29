'Global Finance' names the world's best consumer digital banks in Africa 2022

Global Finance has announced the Round One winners for the 2022 World's Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards in Africa.

Source: iStock.

This is the 23rd year Global Finance has named the world’s best digital banks.

Details on all Round One winners will be published in the September print and digital editions as well as online.

The Round One winners include the best consumer digital banks, the best corporate/institutional digital banks and the best Islamic digital banks by country, territory and district. Winners were selected in Africa, Asia-Pacific, central and eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Also announced were regional winners in sub-categories such as best user experience (UX) design, best mobile banking app and most innovative digital bank.

Round One winners are eligible for consideration in Round Two. Round Two honorees, which include the overall regional and global winners, and the global sub-category winners, will be revealed for the first time at Global Finance’s 2022 World’s Best Digital Banks Awards ceremony on September 20 at the Ritz-Carlton at the Dubai International Finance Centre.

A full report on the Round Two winners and the awards ceremony will be published in December.

The winners' selection process

Winners were chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners. Only banks that entered the competition were considered for awards, and awards were only given in those categories, regions, countries, territories and districts in which there were entries.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Category winners, such as best user experience (UX) design were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

“With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks’ digitalisation efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honoured as Global Finance’s world’s best digital banks 2022.”

The full list of Global Finance’s 2022 World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks Round One winners in Africa is as follows:

Ghana: Fidelity Bank

Mozambique: Millennium BIM

South Africa: First National Bank

Regional sub-category winners:

Best Mobile Banking App First National Bank

Most Innovative Digital Bank Millennium BIM