Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAEcentric Payment SystemsRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Global Finance names best consumer digital bank in SA

29 Aug 2022
FNB has once again displayed its digital innovation leadership by winning two awards: Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa and Best Mobile Banking App in Africa. This was announced at the 2022 World's Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.
Source: iStock.
Source: iStock.

It won the awards based on the strength of its strategy to attract and service customers digitally, its success in acquiring customers to use digital offerings, the growth of digital users, the breadth of its product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and the design and functionality of its digital channels.

"We are humbled to be recognised for pioneering a digital-platform revolution on the African continent," says FNB chief executive officer, Jacques Celliers. "These awards validate our commitment to helping customers through our trusted digital platform and interfaces.

"While each of our markets is at a different stage of the digital journey, this honour affirms our strategy to provide a contextual customer experience. We continue to invest in modernising our platform and interfaces so that customers can manage their financial and lifestyle needs as they desire."

"The FNB app has become a one-stop shop for millions of customers with record volumes of interactions," says Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB head of digital banking. "Access to technology is essential to broadening financial inclusion, and over the years, we've been focused on reducing barriers to entry for our customers.

"We zero-rated our FNB app years ago to ensure that our customers do not incur data costs to access our services and we continue innovating to help our customers achieve their goals."

The two latest awards are part of FNB's constantly expanding list of accolades. FNB was recently named the Most Valuable Financial Services Brand in the 2022 BrandZ survey, and its eBucks rewards programme was ranked first in the world for its use of technology.

Furthermore, at the global MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) awards, FNB Connect was named digital MVNO of the year.

FNB Commercial was named the best bank for trade finance in South Africa earlier this year.

NextOptions
Read more: FNB, Global Finance, banking app

Related

Source: © Mart Production
Monthly retail volume sales lose momentum18 Aug 2022
Image supplied: (l to r) Stina Van Rooyen - Kantar BrandZ lead, South Africa, Natalie Otte - chief client officer SA, Insights Division, Kantar, Mapula Bodibe - chief consumer officer, MTN SA, Nomsa Mazibuko - general manager: brand and communication, MTN SA, Ivan Moroke - CEO South Africa Kantar’s Insights Division
Kantar BrandZ: Fundamentals key for brand growth4 Aug 2022
Growth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn
KantarGrowth of SA's Most Valuable Brands outpaces the economy, increasing 21% in value to $34.9bn3 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of FNB and WesBank's asset-based finance Khantse Radebe.
Wesbank appoints new CEO of asset based finance2 Aug 2022
New Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering
New MediaNew Media-owned Swipe iX launches design thinking offering22 Jul 2022
Source: ©Vadim Ginzburg -
SA manufacturing output drops 2.3% in May13 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz