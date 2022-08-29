Global Finance names best consumer digital bank in SA

FNB has once again displayed its digital innovation leadership by winning two awards: Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa and Best Mobile Banking App in Africa. This was announced at the 2022 World's Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.

Source: iStock.

It won the awards based on the strength of its strategy to attract and service customers digitally, its success in acquiring customers to use digital offerings, the growth of digital users, the breadth of its product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and the design and functionality of its digital channels.

"We are humbled to be recognised for pioneering a digital-platform revolution on the African continent," says FNB chief executive officer, Jacques Celliers. "These awards validate our commitment to helping customers through our trusted digital platform and interfaces.

"While each of our markets is at a different stage of the digital journey, this honour affirms our strategy to provide a contextual customer experience. We continue to invest in modernising our platform and interfaces so that customers can manage their financial and lifestyle needs as they desire."

"The FNB app has become a one-stop shop for millions of customers with record volumes of interactions," says Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB head of digital banking. "Access to technology is essential to broadening financial inclusion, and over the years, we've been focused on reducing barriers to entry for our customers.

"We zero-rated our FNB app years ago to ensure that our customers do not incur data costs to access our services and we continue innovating to help our customers achieve their goals."

The two latest awards are part of FNB's constantly expanding list of accolades. FNB was recently named the Most Valuable Financial Services Brand in the 2022 BrandZ survey, and its eBucks rewards programme was ranked first in the world for its use of technology.

Furthermore, at the global MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) awards, FNB Connect was named digital MVNO of the year.

FNB Commercial was named the best bank for trade finance in South Africa earlier this year.