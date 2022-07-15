Industries

    Nexia SAB&T's expansion continues through merger with Kreston Johannesburg Inc.

    15 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Nexia SAB&T
    • Nexia SAB&T continues growing 28 years after first opening their doors;
    • Merger sees Nexia further entrench itself in South Africa's economic hub;
    • Merger brings together two like-minded South African firms with international links, creating a firm uniquely positioned to respond to market challenges through growth and opportunity;
    • Employees will gain greater career opportunities through being exposed to a wider spectrum of clients, including JSE-listed companies, state-owned entities (SOE) and multinational businesses.
    • Clients will reap the benefits of a larger firm with increased technical resources, offering a broader range of services.
    • Combined firm to continue as Nexia SAB&T and will remain a member of Nexia International, the eighth largest network of accounting and business advisory firms in the world.
    Nexia SAB&T's expansion continues through merger with Kreston Johannesburg Inc.

    Nexia SAB&T has welcomed Kreston Johannesburg Inc. (Kreston JHB), a partner-led accounting, audit and business advisory firm, as its 10th office in South Africa. The business will continue to trade under the Nexia SAB&T brand, emphasising its close links to Nexia International (Nexia). Nexia, with a presence of 265 members across 128 countries, is the 8th largest network of independent accounting and business advisory firms and was awarded the coveted ‘Network of the Year’ in 2021 by the Digital Accountancy Awards.

    Nexia SAB&T is a home-grown South African professional services firm with nine offices in each of the country’s provinces. Kreston JHB will become its second office in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub. Nexia SAB&T provides a comprehensive portfolio of services in the accounting, audit and business advisory space. Its clients include start-ups and SMMEs, family-owned and managed business, multi-national and publicly listed companies, as well as government and SOEs.

    Kreston JHB is an established firm with over 27 years of experience in the accounting, audit and tax arena.

    Nexia SAB&T's expansion continues through merger with Kreston Johannesburg Inc.

    Nexia SAB&T CEO, Bashier Adam, mentioned that the deal represented “enormous potential for two entrepreneurial and forward-thinking firms, providing an opportunity to leverage our position as a leading mid-tier firm in South Africa”.

    Nexia SAB&T's expansion continues through merger with Kreston Johannesburg Inc.

    Kreston JHB has built a reputation on offering a personalised service. “Trust, quality and professionalism have always formed the foundation of our approach, and this has earned us a reputation as a trusted partner in the business services landscape,” comments Jacques de Villiers, managing director of Kreston JHB. “These values align well with those of Nexia SAB&T and this was a strong motivation to embark on this relationship.”

    Nexia SAB&T's expansion continues through merger with Kreston Johannesburg Inc.

    Ayisha Ramasike, chairperson of Nexia SAB&T, added: “The coming together of our firms under the Nexia SAB&T banner feels very appropriate. Our company backgrounds, values and vision are aligned. The merger will also mean more resources for our clients and growth opportunities for our staff, which we see as an exciting next step in Nexia SAB&T’s incredible story.”

    Nexia SAB&T
    Nexia's SAB&T's strength comes from the quality of personal relationships forged between their local offices, clients, and their affiliation to Nexia International. This ensures greater trust, responsiveness, and effective delivery



