Skills Training Company news South Africa

Canine Companion offers professional dog training at home

28 Jun 2023
Issued by: Burnesseo
Canine Companion is proud to launch its new in-home training programme, which is designed to improve dog behaviour and make their lives more enjoyable.
Canine Companion offers professional dog training at home

The programme is ideal for those who cannot attend group training classes and want personalised attention to address specific behaviour issues. Experienced trainers will come directly to the client's home to work with them and their dogs.

According to Amanda van der Walt, trainer and behaviour consultant at Canine Companion: "By working one-on-one with owners and their dogs in their own homes, we can identify and address behaviour issues more effectively, resulting in better trained and happier dogs."

Canine Companion offers professional dog training at home

Interested individuals can visit the website for more information or schedule a consultation with one of Canine Companion's professional trainers.

Canine Companion is dedicated to improving the behaviour and obedience of dogs by providing personalised attention to each client's specific needs. For media inquiries, please contact Canine Companion's media relations team at az.oc.noinapmoceninac@adnama or on 0829524958.

Burnesseo
Burnesseo is a digital marketing company that offers SEO consultancy services. We pride ourselves in being an independent and self-sufficient SEO agency, which means we'll never take on any jobs we can't handle.



