Canine Companion offers professional dog training at home

Canine Companion is proud to launch its new in-home training programme, which is designed to improve dog behaviour and make their lives more enjoyable.

The programme is ideal for those who cannot attend group training classes and want personalised attention to address specific behaviour issues. Experienced trainers will come directly to the client's home to work with them and their dogs.

According to Amanda van der Walt, trainer and behaviour consultant at Canine Companion: "By working one-on-one with owners and their dogs in their own homes, we can identify and address behaviour issues more effectively, resulting in better trained and happier dogs."

Interested individuals can visit the website for more information or schedule a consultation with one of Canine Companion's professional trainers.

Canine Companion is dedicated to improving the behaviour and obedience of dogs by providing personalised attention to each client's specific needs. For media inquiries, please contact Canine Companion's media relations team at az.oc.noinapmoceninac@adnama or on 0829524958.



