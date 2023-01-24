Why study a course in HR management practices?

Tim Vaughan promotes the whole purpose of Human Resource Management so aptly when he explains that it "cannot miss the opportunity to add value, build individual visibility, trust and knowledge with their [respective company's] executives" (Poppulo, 2023). What's more is that the entire function of Human Resource Management (HRM) depends on creating a strong, reliable, motivated, and above all, informed, workforce who collectively form the image of a business or company. This is the very image responsible for how we (negatively or positively) perceive a company, as well as the goods and/or services it sells.

Studying an HR management practices qualification allows you to acquire essential scientific management skills which concern the selection and recruitment, onboarding, performance management, training, compensation, and reward objectives of people who are viewed as business assets. It’s also valuable to gain a thorough perspective of just how much the field of Human Resource Management has changed over the past 100 years and to see where it’s heading into the next century, especially as it links deeper to the element of ‘the human touch’ in production and service delivery.

Whilst it’s important to select the appropriately qualified and experienced person for a job, it remains just as important to recruit someone with the right kind of attitude and mental agility aligned to adapt, and continuously readapt, to the constantly changing circumstances of the modern, technological work environment.

An HR department position isn't simply a mundane admin or data-capturing post. Rather, it's a vital business function, right from the position of an HR generalist to the rank of the HR director.

