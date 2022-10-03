A gap year: Good idea or not?

Despite the notion of a gap year being around for some time now, there still remains a great deal of opposition to it being mentioned and a vague perception of how this time ought to be spent. Along with the responsibilities that each party should assume, and the anticipated outcome once the year comes to an end, school leavers and parents may feel more at ease after pondering the following three points when considering a gap year after grade 12:
In a rapidly changing world with so many options and varieties available, it’s valuable to consider that some school leavers require a little more time when making up their minds about their future career paths and what they wish to become. With careful goal setting, access to helpful information and being practical in your approach, a gap year can be a very beneficial option.
