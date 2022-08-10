Smart study options - A guide to planning your career

With only 6.4% of youth aged 19 years old attending tertiary education, according to South African Market Insights (2020), making the right decision regarding your studies is of great importance as, for most, tertiary education is nothing more than an unattainable dream. Despite this, however, the demand for tertiary education has grown significantly over recent years. There have been significant advances in the higher education sector in past decades, and most notably a rise in the number of institutions that prospective students can choose from due to an increased provision of these from the private sector.

Considering this surge in options, it is natural for young adults to be anxious when choosing an institution to study with. The only difference between public institutions (or universities) and private higher education is that public institutions are subsidised by the government, whilst private institutions are not. Nevertheless, considerations such as accreditation, employer recognition and teaching delivery methods should all be considered when choosing which institution is right for you. Below are some important questions to ask yourself when choosing a suitable institution for your studies.

Is the institution accredited?

Above all, the institution you are considering should be registered and accredited. South Africa has a simple quality assurance system called the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), which means that any institution that offers a qualification, whether public or private, is offering the qualification that is recognised and at an equal standard. Furthermore, the institution should be listed with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). By ensuring this, one should not be too concerned about whether the institution is called a private higher education institution, a college, or a university, as a listed institution is accredited regardless of the name.

MSC Business College, for example, is a private institution that is registered and accredited with all applicable departments and SETAs, thus ensuring your qualification is quality assured, as well as recognised and valued by employers.

Do employers recognise and respect the qualification?

The working world has transformed significantly over the past few years, especially with the tough economic climate. This has brought along the need for prospective students to ensure that their selected qualification and institution is recognised by employers in the market. Prospective students should question the institution about the curriculum, lecturer involvement in the industry, industry relationships and any practical experience included in the qualification.

With over 31 years of experience, MSC Business College is one of the most established private institutions in South Africa. Trainees also have direct access to Subject Matter Experts and are provided with an integrated work-ready curriculum with one-on-one support.

Are students offered support and individual attention?

Student support and class size are key factors for ensuring optimal academic performance and an easy transition into the workplace. Individual attention is another element that can significantly impact academic performance. Though, the institution's commitment should extend beyond a high standard of lectures and high performance in exams. A high-ranking institution ought to provide career-orientated programmes and academic support workshops to assist students.

Trainees are not merely a number with MSC Business College. Classes are kept a minimal size to ensure maximum student attention and meaningful one-on-one facilitation. This ensures better communication, a more engaging student experience and a higher quality of graduate.

What is the delivery method used by the institution? Is it right for me?

Essentially, an institution’s delivery method refers to the way in which classes and assessments are conducted. This can be done through innovative virtual platforms or traditional face-to-face classes. Online lectures provide trainees with more flexibility to be able to work and study at the same time. However, not all online methods are equal in nature . It is important to consider whether your online classes will be live sessions or prerecorded. Live sessions provide students with the optimal ‘in-class’ experience and allow students to engage directly with subject content, thus affording them the ability to ask questions and participate in their studies.

MSC Business College allows provides live, interactive virtual classes with continued learning through group communication platforms (such as Telegram) to ensure that trainees remain engaged in the content they are studying. When the class has ended, it does not mean the end of learning. Consistency is key to MSC’s advanced teaching methodology.

