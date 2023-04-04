Industries

Introducing Mettlestate School Leagues

4 Apr 2023
Issued by: Mettlestate
Welcome to the future of e-sports. Welcome to the Mettlestate School Leagues.
Mettlestate is Africa’s largest e-sports partner and gaming content provider. We are forged by gamers, for gamers. We are known for organising some of the biggest e-sports events in South Africa, with prize pools that have reached up to hundreds of thousands of rands. We partner with various sponsors and brands to support e-sports in South Africa and provide opportunities for local gamers to compete at a high level. Mettlestate is seen as a key player in the development of e-sports in South Africa, helping to grow the local gaming industry and provide opportunities for South African gamers to compete and showcase their skills on an international stage.

E-sports is a joy for all those involved, and we would
love to bring this experience to the learners of South Africa.

Now it’s time to extend these opportunities to the youth of Mzansi. We want to create a sustainable league for high school kids to play and enjoy their favourite games in a competitive format. E-sports is a joy for all those involved, and we would love to bring this experience to the learners of South Africa.

Thus, we have brought to life the Mettlestate School Leagues.

The Mettlestate School Leagues are comprised of four titles: League of Legends, Valorant, FIFA23 and Brawlhalla. These four popular titles cover a wide range of interest and skill sets, catering to as many learners as possible. The leagues will be broken into two legs per year.

The Mettlestate School League format is designed to be fair and accessible to all registered school teams and to give all registered school teams an opportunity to compete against each other. Teams are first split into groups and play a round-robin format within their group. This means that each team will play against every other team in their group.

The teams will accumulate points based on their win/loss record and any forfeits. The teams with the highest scores will then progress to the playoffs. The playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket, where the teams will compete against each other until there is only one team remaining. The team that wins the playoffs will then advance to the finals, where they will face off against the winner of the other leg. The grand finals will be streamed live on the Mettlestate Twitch channel. This is an opportunity for fans of the league to watch the top teams from each leg compete against each other for the ultimate prize.

In the MSL, we aim to:

  • Grow and develop the e-sports industry in South Africa by nurturing and identifying young talent.
  • Provide a platform for learners to compete at a higher level of professionally organised tournaments within the largest tournament organiser’s ecosystem on the continent.
  • Create a pipeline for growing talent.
  • Promote e-sports as a legitimate and viable extra mural and career option.
  • Increase support for e-sports from the grassroots level.
  • Establish and engage with a new generation of e-sports competitors and supporters.

Who can participate?

The Mettlestate School Leagues are open to any high school learner who meets the following criteria:

  • Currently residing in South Africa
  • Currently attending high school
  • The high school must be registered with SASEA (South African School Esports Association)

Leg 1 schedule:

Registration | 30 March
Group stages | 17 April
Playoffs | 15 May
Finals | 27–28 May

We look forward to developing the future of e-sports with the learners of South Africa!

