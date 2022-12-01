Industries

School children's education in Mitchells Plain to benefit from Sigma Connected donation

1 Dec 2022
Issued by: Sigma Connected
Thousands of school children in Mitchells Plain have benefited from a kind-hearted donation from a local business.
School children's education in Mitchells Plain to benefit from Sigma Connected donation

Yellow Wood Primary School in Eastridge has seen a R10,000 cash boost from business outsourcing company Sigma Connected through its Community Foundation.

The money from Sigma, which was the first BPO to open its contact centre offices in Mitchells Plain earlier this year, will go towards the expansion of the school’s library and the purchase of new reading books and desks for its 2,000 pupils.

Sigma Connected, which offers customer contact services in multiple sectors from its offices in Western Cape, launched its Sigma Community Foundation last month. It will see R20,000 donated to local causes four times a year – all nominated by the company’s employees.

Bevin Sandras, director of international operations at Sigma Connected said: “Our new Foundation is all about providing financial donations for a range of good causes. I am delighted that the teachers and the pupils at Yellow Wood Primary School will be the next to benefit. The school is really investing in its pupils, and facilities like the library are so important for children’s education, their learning, and it also provides a great place to do their homework.”

Donovan Senosi, Principle at Yellow Wood Primary School added: “The donation from Sigma Connected will be put to very good use and we are all overjoyed by the company’s generosity. It will ultimately encourage our pupils to read more and have a quiet place they can use for study.”

Sigma Connected’s donation was put forward by Mitchells Plain-born employee, Selena Sapud. A former pupil at the school along with her four siblings, Selena was keen to highlight the school’s passion for wanting to do better for its pupils.

Sigma Connected
We specialise in providing outsourced customer contact to retail, government, finance, utilities and telecoms sectors.

