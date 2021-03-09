Africa Teen partners with the University of Johannesburg, Northcliff Rotary Club and Unicef to host International Day of Mathematics

Africa Teen Geeks has partnered with the University of Johannesburg, Northcliff Rotary Club and Unicef to celebrate this special day. The objective is to foster growth and ignite passion in our kids for mathematics, not only as a subject but also as a tool to solve problems and establish innovative ideas.
“This aligns with Africa Teen Geeks mission of inspiring and creating a pipeline of student who excel and are passionate about STEM to ensure that South Africa and Africa as a whole produces future scientists, Mathematicians and tech innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Lindiwe Matlali, the founder and CEO Africa Teen Geeks.
“The Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics (DMAM) joins the world in celebrating the International Day of Mathematics on the 14th of March 2021. We are delighted to share how mathematics has changed and influenced global policies on the current Covid-19 pandemic. Mathematics emerges in all spheres of life and it is the language of economic development, predictions, peace and stability and social cohesion. It shapes the human mindset and defines order. Join us in celebrating the beauty of Mathematics" - Prof. Farai Nyabadza, UJ DMAM HOD
The event also includes a poster competition where learners can create a poster that shows one way to make the world a little bit better using mathematics. Competition is open to grade eight – grade 12 learners. Learners can create a poster digitally by using a drawing program or draw it on paper and then scan it or take a photo. Submit one JPG, PNG or PDF file to az.ca.ju@uwkuhcolaa
by 17 March 2021. The winner to be announced during the online programme on 20 March 2021. Prizes to be won!
“Unicef is committed to improving outcomes in science-based subjects, such as mathematics, for all learners, especially girls. Mathematics provides not only foundational but also critical functional skills and opportunities for children as they develop and transition into their working lives. Growing up with these attributes, children will themselves create a more equal and inclusive workforce that provides relevant skills. The Covid-19 pandemic and the related vaccine development has again highlighted why science based subjects are so important in helping to build a better world for all,” said Christine Muhigana, Unicef South Africa representative.
"The Rotary Club of Northcliff (District 9400) is proud to be associated with the International Day of Mathematics. Maths is incredibly important in our lives and, without realising it, we use mathematical concepts, as well as the skills we learn from doing math problems every day. We welcome your participation and trust that you will gain valuable insights from this programme."- Mr Andrew Buttress, president of NRC Event details:
Date: 20 March 2021
Venue: UJ Campus (virtual - details to be sent after registration)
Time: 10am-12pm