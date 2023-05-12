Turning a house into a home

There's nothing quite like a woman's touch to turn a house into a home. Nowadays, more and more ladies are making major decisions beyond the "soft" interior décor and design of their homes and having their say in their exteriors too.

This Mother’s Day we’re celebrating that fine female finesse that transforms simple structures into stunning habitats where memories can be made.

Making an impression has never been easier than with Eva-Last’s extensive range of bamboo composite building products to help you turn your house into a home.

Whether it’s extending your living space onto a gorgeous entertainment deck or an outdoor dining patio, a peaceful pergola in a secluded garden spot, or a striking feature wall, Eva-Last provides a stunning selection of sustainable building solutions that let you add the WOW factor with confidence.

Pergolas, screens and beams

After the close confines of Covid-19 where families were all trying to live, work and play within the home, many moms have extended their homes and gardens by adding pergolas, screens and interesting architectural features like beams or arches, and this trend has continued. Even office blocks and shopping malls are adding them to enhance outdoor areas!

Eva-Last’s lightweight Lifespan beams let you expand your family’s horizons to the great outdoors by creating attractive “outdoor rooms” to work, chill or play out of harm’s way.

Lifespan’s aluminium hybrid beams are ideal for shady pergolas to let the kids play outside shielded from the sun, or to block out nosy neighbours with a stylish, easy-to-clean privacy screen. Their hollow core makes overhead installations easy and efficient, providing a strong, sturdy structure with exceptional dimensional stability, ideal for large areas.

Outdoor entertainment areas

You’ll love the timber tones and textures of Eva-Last’s fuss-free wood-look decking, suitable for pool decks, patios and porticoes.

The Apex, Infinity and Eva-tech ranges of bamboo composite decking provide slip-proof, splinter-free surfaces that prevent slips and falls for family members, young or old!

Now you can entertain outdoors on a luxurious deck or terrace without the constant varnishing and chemical treatments necessary to maintain real wood. What’s more, you’re saving our planet’s precious trees as it’s made from recycled plastic combined with renewable, fast-growing bamboo fibres.

Designed to replicate natural wood species but with a protective cap engineered to perform, Eva-Last’s bamboo composite decking is suitable for any outdoor space or staircase such as Ballito resident, Linda Kimber’s entranceway leading up to her home. Linda replaced their hard concrete stairs with the soft timber tones of Eva-Tech in Savannah. She wanted the soft natural look of Balau without the nagging worry of it discolouring to grey over time, which the natural wood would do. She also loved the non-slip, splinter-free characteristics offered by the bamboo composite.

Daniela Perreira, a busy mother of three, wanted a natural-looking, safe and stylish finish for their outdoor entertainment area. She selected Eva-Last’s Infinity bamboo composite decking in Caribbean Coral. The light grey palette was the perfect complement to her neutral, airy interiors which she confidently selected without the worry of rot, mould or insect-infestation or it discolouring in the harsh African sun.

The durable plastic polymer provides a fade-resistant finish that won’t scratch or stain and is the ultimate in low-maintenance convenience. The Hulk and Chain fasteners allowed for quick-and-easy installation that ensures her deck will last as long as it takes for her children to grow up and leave home!

Railing for safety

Add instant safety and security to your new deck or walkway with the super-smart RapidRail bamboo composite railing. Cordon off the pool from babies and pets, install a handrail up the stairs or walkway, or simply finish off that viewing deck on your rooftop patio. These reinforced rails and accessories include posts, balusters, caps and skirting to offer complete peace of mind with the same long-lasting protective composite technologies of the Infinity and Eva-tech ranges. Completely customisable to suit your specific application, you can choose either a bamboo composite baluster option, or a stainless steel cabling option.

Feature walls, fencing and cladded exteriors

Tired of plain old paint and plaster or bricks and concrete? Give your home a striking facelift with Eva-Last’s Evolver Fencing and VistaCLad.

Update any perimeter with Eva-Last's aluminium-framed bamboo composite fencing. The unique design of the posts lets you position your horizontal fence boards in multiple directions, and the smart framing streamlines installation and provides slope correction!

Instantly add interest and texture to any wall or façade with VistaClad’s cladding system that includes board profiles that work with a clip strip to lock boards into place, quickly and easily. Now you can jazz up that flat boring expanse by adding an attractive feature wall in various brushed softwood finishes that are completely weather-resistant and easy to clean.

These eco-friendly alternatives are designed to withstand the harshest climates, and are highly durable to provide the ultimate long-lasting, safe, low-maintenance exterior surfaces.

Floored for choice

Enjoy all the beauty of wood without worries with Tier flooring from Eva-Last. This Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) product is a floating click flooring which provides a strong, durable product that won’t scratch or scuff. What’s more, the innovative technology ensures it is water- and heat-resistant with natural antibacterial properties that provide a healthy, hygienic surface suitable for babies, toddlers and busy households.

Satisfaction guaranteed

All Eva-Last products carry industry-leading warranties, demonstrating superior materials and innovation in every range. We are confident that our products will last as long, if not longer than it takes for your children to grow up!