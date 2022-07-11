Industries

Tier flooring has infused home decor with incredible technology

11 Jul 2022
Issued by: Eva-Last
When we think of advanced technology in our homes, the floors under our feet are probably the last thing that come to mind. From ceramic tiles to carpets and even hardwoods, flooring materials tend to be taken for granted in doing their mundane jobs. Tier flooring has come out and smashed these preconceptions by introducing building materials that are packed with leading technology - literally wall to wall.
Tier flooring has infused home decor with incredible technology

Even before purchase, Tier flooring has changed the game through the brand’s Visualiser App, which uses powerful digital imaging technology to show what a colour and design selection would look like in any room in your home by simply uploading a photo.

Whether it is a kitchen, lounge or bedroom, the app seamlessly overlays selected colour schemes so that you can find the ideal match for your room. Ready-made arrangements for typical room setups are also available – especially helpful to put together a perfect look if there is no existing furniture or fittings to match with. Room views can be rotated and lay patterns can be altered and you can generate a quote at a single click once the perfect colour scheme is chosen.

“The Visualiser App introduces incredible convenience for anyone wanting to restyle their home. The risk of making a mistake in a significant purchase – both from a financial and aesthetic point of view – is all but eliminated when homeowners can literally swap out the floors beneath their feet until they are perfectly happy with their choice. It also significantly reduces time taken to consider and compare arrangements and finishes,” says Shelley Galliver, marketing directorat Eva-Last, the building products group behind Tier flooring.

The Visualiser App is available on Tier’s website at www.tierflooring.co.za/colour-visualiser. Users simply take a picture of the room that needs a makeover or upload it from a device and start selecting from the broad range of Tier flooring collections which come standard with five-year light industrial warranty, 10-year heavy commercial warranty and 30-year heavy domestic warranty.

The Benefits of Tier flooring

Tier flooring is highly engineered to be more durable, low-maintenance and eco-friendly than other flooring materials. From its production, which makes use of solar power, to the use of stone polymer composites which completely eliminates the use of endangered hardwood species, Tier flooring has set a new benchmark for flooring performance.

Its transparent embossed wear layer provides a strong, durable, scratch and UV-resistant surface, beneath which is a print layer with photographic-quality natural wood features which allows for a diverse offeringin the Tier flooring range. Homeowners can enjoy a range of colours and patterns that offers the hardwood flooring aesthetic without any of the drawbacks, while protecting our natural resources.

“The secret behind Tier’s durability, rigidity and safety lies in its rigid CarbideCore technology, which is designed to ensure the product is rigid and stable, heat-resistant, water-resistant and free of any adhesives or harmful chemical compounds,” says Galliver.

The Euroclass Bfl–S1 fire resistance rating makes Tier flooring products a safe and reliable option for both commercial and residential installations and places Tier flooring’s use cases well beyond that of natural wood.

“Although Tier flooring is hardy and strong, the bottom layer of soft foam IXPE underlay provides a satisfying underfoot experience and keeps noise to a minimum,” says Galliver.

What’s more, the Tier IXPE foam underlay is coated using an antimicrobial spray, which inhibits the growth of a wide range of micro-organisms, which helps alleviate allergies while creating a safe living space. This is the reason FloorScore – the world’s top accreditor for indoor air quality – has recognised and accredited Tier flooring.

While tiles, carpets, wooden flooring and even synthetic flooring can be expensive and time-consuming to install, Tier flooring is designed to clip together in a tongue-and-groove system to achieve quick, easy and stable installation.

Eva-Last
Eva-Last® is a globally recognised and trusted brand that manufactures and distributes specialised bamboo-plastic composite building products.
Shelley Galliver, flooring, Eva-Last



