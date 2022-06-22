Industries

Piotr Kiszkurno joins Eva-Last as chief financial officer

22 Jun 2022
Issued by: Eva-Last
Global building materials group Eva-Last has made another high-profile appointment with the addition of Piotr Kiszkurno as chief financial officer. Kiszkurno brings 25 years of experience in operations, business development and strategic leadership at JSE and LSE AIM-listed companies to the Eva-Last executive team.
Piotr Kiszkurno joins Eva-Last as chief financial officer
A chartered accountant with a career spanning some of the world’s most recognised names in finance and resources, such as Anglo American and Deloitte, Kiszkurno has held executive roles for 15 years and has driven several significant corporate deals.

Initially acting in a consultant role, Kiszkurno will join Eva-Last permanently in August 2022.

“We are exceptionally honoured to welcome Piotr to the company. His distinguished experience and reputation are a huge value add to our business and we’re proud to have him join our team. His financial acumen and proven strategic background will undoubtedly help propel Eva-Last to great heights as we embark on our global growth strategy,” says Eva-Last CEO Marc Minne.

Established in South Africa, Eva-Last has a presence in 35 countries globally and has its sights set on an ambitious market expansion that will ramp up the group’s distribution in targeted geographies.

“Eva-Last is a fantastic, environmentally conscious business focusing on sustainability and the replacement of wood in the building materials market, which we know to be a major issue. This is a young, innovative business that can only grow exponentially,” says Kiszkurno.

“What I would like to achieve with the company is to see Eva-Last become a top-tier global player with major operations in the US, Europe and the rest of Africa,” he adds.

Eva-Last
Eva-Last® is a globally recognised and trusted brand that manufactures and distributes specialised bamboo-plastic composite building products.
