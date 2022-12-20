Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Safety News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Motorists urged by truck drivers to keep these driving guidelines in mind during festive season

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    It's the festive season, so naturally, roads are busier than usual and motorists want to reach their holiday destinations as fast and safely as possible. There are, however, a number of dos and don’ts when sharing the roads with trucks.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Truck drivers tend to have a bad reputation, and unfairly so. Many are some of the most experienced drivers on the road if you consider the number of kilometres travelled in their career, to the number of accidents,” points out Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics, a privately-owned logistics company in South Africa.

    Here truck drivers share some guidelines they implore road users to consider when travelling this festive season:

    Keep a safe travelling distance

    According to drivers at City Logistics, it’s vitally important to keep a safe distance from trucks – because they carry extremely heavy loads and they’re unable to come to a complete halt immediately. Due to the size and weight of these trucks, it takes at least 200 to 300 metres – or approximately 60 seconds – for trucks to come to a complete stop.

    Stay in sight

    Motorists should always remember to stay in sight. There’s a simple rule: if a motorist is travelling behind a truck and he cannot see the truck’s mirrors or cameras (which replace mirrors on many modern trucks), the truck driver cannot see that motorist. It's most important not to follow directly behind the truck, as the motorist becomes invisible – because he/she is effectively in a blind spot.

    Avoid overtaking with sudden stopping

    Motorists should also never pull in front of a truck and then slam on the brakes, especially when travelling downhill. There is a possibility that the load being drawn cannot be stopped by the brakes, as the momentum of the weight presses the trailer – and its load – forward. This is especially dangerous for trucks that are carrying liquid. Sharp braking will propel that liquid forward.

    Many trucking and logistics companies ensure their drivers are highly trained, and that their trucks are well-maintained, modern and safe. Drivers, for example, undergo intense training programmes in addition to the rigorous training necessary to obtain an EC (Code 14) licence.

    “If motorists are able to consider this advice from truck drivers, we can all contribute to safer travelling conditions this festive season,” he concludes.

    Read more: road safety, trucks
    NextOptions


    Related

    Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety
    Transport Month: Truck driver wellness critical to road safety
    24 Oct 2023
    Western Cape calls for caution on the roads
    Western Cape calls for caution on the roads
    2 Oct 2023
    Staying safe on the road: 5 essential tips to help prevent car hijacking
    Staying safe on the road: 5 essential tips to help prevent car hijacking
     14 Sep 2023
    'Torching of trucks an act of economic sabotage' - Transport Minister
    'Torching of trucks an act of economic sabotage' - Transport Minister
    12 Jul 2023
    SUV Challenge returns to the 'Home of Legends'
    SUV Challenge returns to the 'Home of Legends'
    12 Apr 2023
    Road users urged to resist reckless behaviour during Easter holidays
    Road users urged to resist reckless behaviour during Easter holidays
    31 Mar 2023
    Combat SA's poor roads with safe tyres
    Sumitomo DunlopCombat SA's poor roads with safe tyres
    Road safety tips - stay safe this festive season
    Road safety tips - stay safe this festive season
    20 Dec 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz