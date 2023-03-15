Industries

Africa


Ride in style with Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Binocle eyewear

15 Mar 2023
Issued by: Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Latest promo sees esteemed auto-fitment centre team up with French eyewear brand
Ride in style with Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Binocle eyewear

As a lead-up to the much-anticipated Easter holidays, Tiger Wheel & Tyre have just released details of their newly launched campaign that combines tyre safety with the importance of good eyewear when driving. In a delightful twist for the beloved fitment brand, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are offering customers who purchase any four selected premium tyres that are 16 inches and above, a complimentary gift card to the value of R899, redeemable on the Binocle “Extreme Range” of sunglasses.

“As a leading retailer and service professional in the auto-fitment field, we understand the challenges that consumers face when selecting a trusted fitment partner. It is therefore our responsibility to not only provide our customers with superior products and services, but with attractive deals too,” said Farishta Singh – group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

You are sure to agree that safe never looked this stylish with leading brands like Bridgestone and Continental to Goodyear, Hankook and Michelin – Tiger Wheel & Tyre have the best in premium quality tyres that offer superior performance, excellent traction, safety and affordability! So, whether you’re the cool dude in sportscar strutting around the city, or the carpool parent looking for an adventure – Tiger Wheel & Tyre have the tyres and shades to get you looking your best.

For over 55 years, Tiger Wheel & Tyre have provided consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries. With the Easter holiday season fast approaching, you are reminded of the importance of overall vehicle safety and are invited to visit your local Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre for a free vehicle safety check.

For more information visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Tiger Wheel & Tyre is a multi award winning retailer with over 100 stores conveniently located across Southern Africa. As an industry leader with over 50 years in the business, when it comes to all things auto-fitment, you know you're getting superior service and expert advice you can trust. As a testament to the brand's quality assurance, Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with not only complimentary vehicle safety checks, but with top quality products from prominent brands in wheels, tyres and batteries - that are tried and tested for safety and endurance. Whether it's the daily school run or family visits, getting stuck in traffic on your way to work or leisure drives on the weekends - make Tiger Wheel & Tyre part of your everyday commute. Find us online at www.twt.to or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the handle @TigerWheelnTyre

