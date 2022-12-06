Tiger Wheel & Tyre opens second fitment centre at Paarl Mall

As the year draws to a close and South Africans everywhere are getting ready to wind down for some much-needed rest and relaxation; Tiger Wheel & Tyre shows us why there is no rest in retail as the award-winning retailer opens its second fitment centre in Paarl.

“The success of our Bella Vista location brought with it an increased demand for quality and affordable fitment services and expertise. Now, just felt like the right time for TiAuto Investments to commit to our expansion in the Western Cape region by opening a second location, this time at Paarl Mall,” said Farishta Singh, group marketing executive at TiAuto Investments.

Continuing, “It is important for us to not just offer a service to customers that walk through our doors, but rather, create a fulfilling experience that our patrons have come to expect from our brand. From the staff and management to the equipment and training provided to personnel, we want to ensure our customers are comfortable when entering our store, and confident when driving off – knowing that they have received the best possible service, advice and price.”

An imperative part of creating a rewarding experience for the customers, is the team on the ground running the show. And confidently leading the helm at Tiger Wheel & Tyre Paarl Mall is the new store manager, Jurie van der Westhuizen, who has been a permanent fixture in the Tiger Wheel & Tyre team since 2010. Not only does van der Westhuizen exhibit 13-years of industry experience, but as an added bonus, being a Paarl resident since 2001 has allowed him to forge key relationships with the existing community in Paarl.

Driving into the holiday season, overall vehicle safety continues to remain top of the agenda for the brand. Customers are reminded to visit their local Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centre for a free vehicle safety check. In their current marketing initiative, the retailer addresses the importance of vehicle safety for the whole family, especially during the busy festive season, in a quirky and feel-good manner that truly tugs on consumers heartstrings.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Paarl Mall are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries.

For more information visit them today at Cecilia Street, Paarl Mall or call them on 010 510 5635. You may also visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram.