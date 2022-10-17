Woodford is now open in Umhlanga!

Woodford Car Hire has opened its Umhlanga, Durban branch, helping South Africans go further.

Woodford added to its growing list of locations in October 2022 with the opening of its Coastlands Gatemax site in the heart of Durban’s trendy and vibrant northern precinct Umhlanga. The launch comes after it opened its Sandton and Hatfield sites earlier this year.

Aimed at fulfilling its pledge to provide innovative mobility solutions to everyday South Africans, the new branch provides convenient service to a variety of travellers, whether they’re in KwaZulu-Natal for business or leisure. Focused on meeting customers’ needs, the branch boasts a wide range of vehicles from small urban cars, to larger family cars and people movers.

Essa Suleman, managing director at the Woodford Group, explained: “We wanted to be strategic with the location of this branch, so we chose a dynamic area that is close to amenities like Gateway Theatre of Shopping and is easily accessible to any person booking online or walking-in to find their premium-quality rental.”

The opening of the Umhlanga branch falls in line with Woodford’s strategy to provide busy urban hubs with affordable car rental services in places that people frequent and feel comfortable collecting from. The concept also forms part of Woodford’s broader vision to keep people moving and growing following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

With expansion being a core target for the group, more branches are expected to be rolled out in the near future.

Need a car in Umhlanga? Book here.



