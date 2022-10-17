Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Woodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • New Vehicle Sales Executive Pretoria East
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Ermelo
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Woodford is now open in Umhlanga!

    17 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Woodford Group
    Woodford Car Hire has opened its Umhlanga, Durban branch, helping South Africans go further.
    Woodford is now open in Umhlanga!

    Woodford added to its growing list of locations in October 2022 with the opening of its Coastlands Gatemax site in the heart of Durban’s trendy and vibrant northern precinct Umhlanga. The launch comes after it opened its Sandton and Hatfield sites earlier this year.

    Aimed at fulfilling its pledge to provide innovative mobility solutions to everyday South Africans, the new branch provides convenient service to a variety of travellers, whether they’re in KwaZulu-Natal for business or leisure. Focused on meeting customers’ needs, the branch boasts a wide range of vehicles from small urban cars, to larger family cars and people movers.

    Essa Suleman, managing director at the Woodford Group, explained: “We wanted to be strategic with the location of this branch, so we chose a dynamic area that is close to amenities like Gateway Theatre of Shopping and is easily accessible to any person booking online or walking-in to find their premium-quality rental.”

    The opening of the Umhlanga branch falls in line with Woodford’s strategy to provide busy urban hubs with affordable car rental services in places that people frequent and feel comfortable collecting from. The concept also forms part of Woodford’s broader vision to keep people moving and growing following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

    With expansion being a core target for the group, more branches are expected to be rolled out in the near future.

    Need a car in Umhlanga? Book here.

    NextOptions
    Woodford Group
    The Woodford Group is a progressive, grassroots company that maintains a standard for excellence while consistently expanding horizons through technology, customer experiences, service level quality and social and environmental responsibility.

    Related

    Enterprise Holdings car rental business is coming to SA
    Enterprise Holdings car rental business is coming to SA1 day ago
    The Woodford Group is bringing the world's largest vehicle rental business to South Africa
    Woodford GroupThe Woodford Group is bringing the world's largest vehicle rental business to South Africa13 Oct 2022
    Righting the wrongs of car rental
    Woodford GroupRighting the wrongs of car rental2 Sep 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz