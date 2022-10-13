The Woodford Group is bringing the world's largest vehicle rental business to South Africa

The Woodford Group has announced its partnership with Enterprise Holdings, one of the leading global mobility solutions providers, which will make the company's services available in South Africa for the first time.

The partnership will feature car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car at all Woodford Car Hire’s current and upcoming locations. This includes Cape Town International Airport, OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in Durban, and four inner-city branches at key locations across the country.

Speaking after the signing of the partnership, Woodford Group CEO, Mohamed Owais Suleman said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with an industry giant like Enterprise, whose values and approach match our own. Their expertise and knowledge will only enhance our own resolve to realise our goal of enhancing lives through effective mobility solutions.”

The Woodford Group offers a range of product offerings within the automotive industry including comprehensive logistic solutions, an online vehicle auction platform and Woodford Car Hire, South Africa’s largest independent car rental company and the mainstay of the brand. The company has invested heavily in technology to automate and simplify customer interactions and has earned a reputation in the market for innovation and disruption. Woodford has also become synonymous with excellent customer service and is the highest-rated car rental company in the country across review platforms.

Woodford’s progress over the past 30 years was very much in line with what Enterprise looks for when selecting franchise partners.

“At Enterprise, we aim to partner with local providers that have a strong reputation for customer service excellence,” said Enterprise Holdings Assistant Vice President of Global Franchising – EMEA Jon Flansburg. “Our new partner in South Africa has always put an emphasis on bringing a personal touch to its service, and its investment in technology and wide selection of vehicles will ensure the best possible experience for our customers.”

Established in 1957, Enterprise Holdings operates a network of nearly 10,000 neighbourhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe. Since 2012 Enterprise has pursued an aggressive global growth strategy dramatically expanding its international footprint through franchise partners. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 1.85 million vehicles.

The company has experienced massive growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa over the past 10 years with operations in 51 countries and territories, up from just three 10 years ago. Enterprise expanded to Africa for the first time in 2019 with operations in Egypt and announced plans for expansion into Morocco earlier this year.

“The Woodford Group has been considered a trailblazer in the local car rental business, so we’re proud to align ourselves with a pioneer like Enterprise. We believe that this partnership will take us into a new era and serve our vision of being South Africa’s most trusted mobility company,” said Mr. Suleman.

For more information about Woodford, visit www.woodford.co.za



