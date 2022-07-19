Tiger Wheel & Tyre launches new store in Mossel Bay

In a string of new stores set to open, as part of the TiAuto Investments expansion plans for Tiger Wheel & Tyre, the latest store has debuted in the beautiful harbour town of Mossel Bay, along South Africa's famous Garden Route.

“We are extremely excited to announce the successful opening of Tiger Wheel & Tyre Mossel Bay. This serves as a welcome addition to the number of Tiger Wheel & Tyre fitment centres already present in the Western Cape, and further reinforces the demand for expert quality vehicle fitment services in the region and across the country,” said Farishta Singh – Group Marketing Executive at TiAuto Investments.

Continuing, “We invest in our people, so that we can invest in communities, create jobs and provide high standards of products and services, all to ensure the safety of our valued customers on our roads.”

Gerhard van der Schyff, designated store manager at the Mossel Bay fitment centre has been part of the Tiger Wheel & Tyre family for over six years. His time with the team thus far has proven rather valuable, bringing with him vast industry knowledge and brand confidence.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries.

For current promotions that embrace the Winter season, visit Tiger Wheel & Tyre Mossel Bay at the corner of Louis Fourie and Depot Road, Langeberg Mall, Die Voorbaai or call them on 010 510 2825. Shop four tyres from 13-inches to 17-inches and receive either a flask or flask set up to the value of R589. Additionally, if you’re looking to replace your car battery, get R100 off any AtlasBX or Duracell brand using BATTERYPROMO100. For more information visit www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



