Best place to buy tyres award to Tiger Wheel & Tyre Empangeni and Richards Bay

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Empangeni and Richards Bay stores, proudly owned by Comilla Naidoo, have won the Zululand Observer Readers' Choice Award 2022/2023 for the ninth consecutive year in the category of Best Tyre Store.

Farishta Singh, Group marketing executive at Tiger Wheel & Tyre said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by our local community and customers in this prestigious award. It is a testament to our commitment to providing excellent customer service and quality products at competitive prices.”

– Farishta Singh

The Zululand Observer Readers’ Choice Awards have become an annual event in the region, providing customers the opportunity to acknowledge and reward the businesses that have provided them with superior service and products over the last year. It further recognises Tiger Wheel & Tyres' commitment to their customers and the local community.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre Empangeni and Richards Bay stores have been in business since 2008, offering customers a wide range of wheels, tyres, batteries and mechanical services at affordable prices. With the latest diagnostic equipment and experienced fitment professionals, customers can rest assured that they are receiving the highest quality service.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre has always strived to be an active part of the local community and this award further reinforces their commitment to customer service and excellence.

Singh added: “We would like to thank our customers for their support and loyalty over the years and we look forward to continuing to provide them with the best service and products in the future.”

